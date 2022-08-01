Read on q101online.com
Virginia’s Tax Holiday kicks off today
The Virginia State Director of the National Federation of Independent business says that this weekend’s sales tax holiday products is a chance for people to support small businesses rocked by the series of economic setbacks that began with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Julia Hammond says that the tax...
Local rivers and streams show high levels of bacteria
You may want to think twice about taking a dip in the nearest creek or the Shenandoah River. Tom Pelton with the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project says about three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of this year that they exceeded EPA recommendations for swimming.
