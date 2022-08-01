ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper

If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab

If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper

There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
CASPER, WY
visitcasper.com

7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming

One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Medical detox program sees patients from across Wyoming in first month of operation

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In July New Vision Withdrawal Management opened its first hospital-based medical detox program in Wyoming. During the program, patients will undergo a medically supervised detoxification process. “We have already had people traveling from out of county, and people calling from out of state because...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Vehicle crashes into canal west of Casper; person stuck inside gets rescued

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly drove off U.S. Highway 20/26 into a large irrigation canal near mile post 16, according to the Natrona County Fire District. “A single occupant was still in the vehicle on arrival with the patient’s head and chest...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

What’s Better Than Wings, Beer And Helping Casper Shrine Club?

This summer has been a big summer for the Shriners Hospital thanks to the work that the Casper Shrine Club has been doing, and they're not finished yet. If you didn't know, Shriners Hospital is a non-profit children's hospital that treats kids from all over the world that qualify, with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal chord issues and cleft palate. The amazing thing is, they treat the kids for free and even take care of the families travel, lodging and other accommodations.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
CASPER, WY
