ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Health
WFMY NEWS2

How can you boost your brain power?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t want a little more brain power these days? Many of us are looking for ways to boost memory with everything from superfoods and supplements to online games. But what really works to preserve—and even enhance—thinking skills?. Consumer Reports digs into the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years

PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
PINE HALL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benzene#Consumer Reports#Sunscreen#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Uva
WFMY NEWS2

AARP NC warns of social media scams: younger consumers are twice as likely to lose money

GREENSBORO, N.C. — AARPNC’s post on Twitter says that 25% of successful scams originated on social media. The stat is from the Federal Trade Commission. To add to that stat, the number of scam victims went from 46,000 people in 2020 to 95,000 in 2021. When you look at the money lost, the numbers are even more jaw-dropping, from $258 million in 2020 to $770 million in 2021.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to save more than 70% on back-to-school clothes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Thanks to inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, families say that their back-to-school costs will be higher than ever before. This year families will spend an average of $661 per student, an 8% increase over last year’s total of $612. Parents are worried about the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
WFMY NEWS2

How to shake the nerves before an interview

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Getting the kids ready for school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hey, it's time for My 2 Cents and I don't know about you but this summer just flew by and what do we think of when August 1 rolls around? Back-to-school! So, I did some online research and Smart Neighbor.com had a pretty cool article. So,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy