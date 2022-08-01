Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Whew, it's hot. How to stay healthy in the heat.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and with heat waves becoming...
'262,000 people went to the ER for injuries associated with yardwork'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sprucing up your yard and home in the summer can be satisfying but also dangerous. Last year nearly 262,000 people went to an emergency room with injuries associated with yardwork, including mowing, cutting branches, and power-washing. Consumer Reports has some safety tips to help you dodge...
Exercise & Eating: When & what you should eat before and after working out
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you’re a daily exerciser, an elite athlete, or a weekend warrior, getting the right nutrition is key. But maybe you’re wondering about the age-old question: Should you eat before or after exercise? And what should you eat? Consumer Reports breaks down how to fuel your body to get the most from your workouts.
Triad men put out trailer fire with pressure washer
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two men who own a pressure washer company were in the right place at the right time when a trailer caught on fire on Business 40 in Kernersville Tuesday. Scott Martin And George Abdellmelk, the owners of Martin Pressure Washing were on their way to a...
How can you boost your brain power?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t want a little more brain power these days? Many of us are looking for ways to boost memory with everything from superfoods and supplements to online games. But what really works to preserve—and even enhance—thinking skills?. Consumer Reports digs into the...
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
Pine Hall Brick company celebrates 100 years
PINE HALL, N.C. — Rockingham County's Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to help Pine Hall Brick celebrate their 100th anniversary. The company hosted a 100th Anniversary Celebration at their Madison location Friday. Employees, retirees, local and state leaders were all in attendance. Mark Richardson,...
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits. CAPs are located at...
AARP NC warns of social media scams: younger consumers are twice as likely to lose money
GREENSBORO, N.C. — AARPNC’s post on Twitter says that 25% of successful scams originated on social media. The stat is from the Federal Trade Commission. To add to that stat, the number of scam victims went from 46,000 people in 2020 to 95,000 in 2021. When you look at the money lost, the numbers are even more jaw-dropping, from $258 million in 2020 to $770 million in 2021.
How to save more than 70% on back-to-school clothes
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Thanks to inflation and continued supply chain disruptions, families say that their back-to-school costs will be higher than ever before. This year families will spend an average of $661 per student, an 8% increase over last year’s total of $612. Parents are worried about the...
Two Greensboro women receive refunds after months-long battle with phone company
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kelly and Kim Templeton were considering upgrading their cell phones. There was nothing wrong with the old phones, but they were a bit old and outdated. “We saw an ad on tv saying trade in any phone new or existing customers,” Kelly Templeton said. The...
All book, no bark! 15-year-old girl reads to Guilford County shelter dogs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelter dogs at Guilford County Animal Services have a lot to bark about, but they're all ears when a Triad teen comes to visit them. The shelter shared photos of 15-year-old Bella Post reading a book to the pups in one of the kennels recently. The dogs took a 'paws' from their daily routines to settle into storytime.
How to shake the nerves before an interview
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam a Greensboro woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
My 2 Cents: Getting the kids ready for school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hey, it's time for My 2 Cents and I don't know about you but this summer just flew by and what do we think of when August 1 rolls around? Back-to-school! So, I did some online research and Smart Neighbor.com had a pretty cool article. So,...
Greensboro seeing a tourism boom from Wyndham, other events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham puts so many eyes on Greensboro with thousands of visitors the Triad is the place to be this week. It doesn't stop with the golf tournament though. While businesses may still be in pandemic recovery mode, they're open for business. The tourism industry is...
Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
