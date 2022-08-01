ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down

The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Announces $75,000 Tab for Christmas Decorations

In an attempt to beautify the city during the holiday season, the City of Manitowoc has announced that they will be spending $75,000 on decorations. In a news release, Tourism Director Courtney Hansen said they are purchasing garland for the light poles, giant festive ornaments, and a 26-foot Christmas Tree which will be placed in the Burger Boat Park, adjacent to the Farmers Market Parking Lot.
MANITOWOC, WI
WIFR

Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday. “Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the operations supervisor.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On

The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)

The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI

