Read on www.seehafernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakeshore Humane Society asks for help after taking in hundreds of animals
"As an open admission shelter, our staff and volunteers pulled together to remove and relocate 136 quail, 62 birds and 275 rabbits," the humane society says.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces $75,000 Tab for Christmas Decorations
In an attempt to beautify the city during the holiday season, the City of Manitowoc has announced that they will be spending $75,000 on decorations. In a news release, Tourism Director Courtney Hansen said they are purchasing garland for the light poles, giant festive ornaments, and a 26-foot Christmas Tree which will be placed in the Burger Boat Park, adjacent to the Farmers Market Parking Lot.
seehafernews.com
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
WIFR
Caught on video: Bus driver helps lost toddler in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A bus driver with Green Bay Metro Transit helped a toddler reunite with his mom last Tuesday. “Operators are trained to be very observant and aware of their surroundings, so a lot goes into it when they’re moving down the road,” said Jake Lueptown, the operations supervisor.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On
The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Crime Prevention Committee to Discuss Scams, and National Night Out
There is one more meeting in the City of Manitowoc scheduled for today. The Crime Prevention Committee will gather in the Meeting and Training Room in the Manitowoc Police Department at 6:30 p.m. where they will give the public time to voice their input. Then, after getting their usual updates...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home, killing baby
The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County fainted as a result of a medical condition. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home and died at the scene of the crash.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
Comments / 1