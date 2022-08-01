Read on www.dbltap.com
Is Madden 23 Cross-Platform?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Madden NFL 23 will have crossplay.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule
League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
How to Hit the Griddy in FIFA 23
Wondering how to hit the Griddy goal celebration in FIFA 23? We've got you covered. After dominating the likes of football fields and Fortnite lobbies in recent years, it appears the Griddy is set to take the FIFA world by storm next. The FIFA 23 "Official Matchday Experience Deep Dive" trailer was released Friday and as part of the all-new set of goal celebrations being showcased, a clip of Christian Pulisic perfectly hitting the Griddy has notably gone viral.
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
FIFA 22 FUTTIES Casemiro Objective Leaked
Casemiro is likely next in line to join FIFA 22's Premium FUTTIES Objective, according to viral leaker @FutSheriff. Well known to FIFA Ultimate Team managers across the world, FutSheriff has opened up the leak pipeline once again, allowing the precious liquid of confidential FIFA information to wet the lips of thirsty FIFA fans everywhere.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?
Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Player Pick: How to Complete
FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Player Pick went live Aug. 5 as the latest 'Best of' SBC giving players a repeatable SBC to grind during the next portion of the promotion. EA Sports has released a FUTTIES Player Pick with each special 'Best of' Batch. This SBC is by far the most expensive of the bunch so far, which makes sense considering the items now available once again in FUT. Though, there's less and less time left in the game cycle with each passing day so the price isn't necessarily justifiable on that end.
How to Complete 'Performance is Key' FIFA 22 Challenge
Want to know how to complete the Performance is Key challenge in FIFA 22? Look no further. Performance is Key is a Squad Based Challenge in FIFA 22's Ultimate Team game mode. This unique SBC offers participating managers rewards in the form of 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack and 1 Summer Swaps 2 token. The Summer Swaps 2 token comes in the likeness of Rory Gaffney, Irish striker for the Shamrock Rovers. Summer Swaps 2 tokens can be collected and redeemed for further rewards until the promotion ends on August 29.
League of Legends Season 12 Ranked Split 3 End Date
League of Legends ranked seasons are divided into three splits, each of which offer players a variety of new rewards to earn to show off their ranked progress. Splits don't reset the player's rank, and often last around 3 months each. Split 3 began on July 30, and here's when it's expected to end.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3: Full List of Players
FIFA 22 FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 went live Aug. 5 and is now available in packs for the next two weeks. 'Best of' is a key part of the FUTTIES promotion. EA Sports re-releases the most popular promotional items from the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle in packs in batches. Each batch improves on the last and Batch 3 looks like the best yet with 99 rated items for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo back in packs.
How to Get FIFA 23 Beta Access
Want FIFA 23 beta access like everyone else? Here's what you need to know. With the news of FIFA 23's release date and pre-order bonuses making headlines in the last few weeks, FIFA fans everywhere are yearning for information on how to access the upcoming game's beta. The beta period...
#NoApexAugust Backfires, Player Count Soars
The #NoApexAugust boycott appears to have failed, as player count surprisingly increased. It's no secret that Apex Legends has a huge playerbase. Respawn have manged to keep the hype going through 13 seasons, with momentum only building as we approach the 14th. Despite this, Apex has had a long history of fan backlash, with many having called for Respawn to spend time fixing the lingering issues within the game.
F1 Manager 2022 Team Radio Explained
Here's a breakdown of the team radio system in F1 Manager 2022.
FIFA 22 Arsenal Theme Team: Best Possible Starting XI and Substitutes
FIFA 22 Arsenal Theme Team for the best past and present squad including starting XI and substitutes.
Electronic Arts, LaLiga Announce Multi-Year Partnership for EA Sports FC
Electronic Arts and LaLiga have entered into a "one of a kind," multi-year partnership that will encompass experiences both within video games and Spanish soccer, the two companies announced Tuesday. The deal gives EA title naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, as well as a complete rebrand of LaLiga with...
CDL Championship Weekend 2022 Rewards Drops Revealed
The Call of Duty League Championship Weekend kicks off today, giving fans plenty of opportunities to earn some rewards just by watching along. Taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, the CDL Championship Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest events in Call of Duty esports. Only the very best eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, with what's shaping up to be an exciting showdown.
Madden Player Makes 2,368-Player Pre-Launch Ratings Spreadsheet
A Madden 23 Ratings Spreadsheet has been made by some community members and it's a great resource for fans of EA Sports' football title.
CDL Championship Sunday Offers Chance to Grab MW2 Open Beta Access
During the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, fans have the chance to win access to Modern Warfare 2's upcoming Open Beta. Here's how. The CDL Championship Weekend 2022 kicks off today, taking place live at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, including last year's champions Atlanta Faze.
