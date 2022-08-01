(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.

FONDA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO