stormlakeradio.com
Hearing Held In Lawsuit Between Trailer Court Owner and City Of Spencer
No ruling was made Tuesday following a hearing in Clay County District Court over a lawsuit between the city of Spencer and the owner of a trailer court on West 18th Street in Spencer. The city cut off power to the trailer court several weeks ago citing code deficiencies with...
nwestiowa.com
Working to keep Okoboji blue
Iowa Great Lakes annual lake shore cleanup event on Aug. 6. Grab a trash bag and do your part to keep Okoboji blue. It’s time again for the third annual Lakeshore Cleanup event which will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event is being co-sponsored by Keep...
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Sioux City Schools’ board member steps down
A statement says, "The Board wishes Dr. Albert well and is grateful for her service to the District and its students."
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (56) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
nwestiowa.com
New church holding event in Robinson Park
SIBLEY—A church plant in Sibley is finalizing organizational plans, and ministry leader Josh Tangeman wants the community to know what they’re all about as the transition nears completion. To help spread the word, individuals who met each week at Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery are hosting a Grill &...
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
Spencer Daily Reporter
Milford Family Care announces new practitioner
Area health care nurse practitioner and local resident Jessica Kelley will be joining the staff of Milford Family Care of Spencer Hospital in September as its primary care provider. Kelley will join Milford Family Care effective Sept. 19.
Final days for Siouxland swimming pools announced
Sioux City pools have officially announced the final days for the public to enjoy swimming, and one pool will feature dog days bringing the summer to a close.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
nwestiowa.com
Ihnen’s love of drama started in Sheldon
SHELDON—During the 50th anniversary banquet for the Sheldon High School Summer Theatre program, no one would have guessed Craig Ihnen was once a shy person. From the moment people walked in the door for the banquet, the 1973 Sheldon graduate greeted former friends and colleagues with a wide smile and booming voice.
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Sioux City Journal
A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A modern townhome nestled in Flatwater Crossing, Ho-Chunk's up and coming housing and commercial development in South Sioux City, features striking views of the Missouri River and the Floyd Monument. Those scenic views are visible the moment you walk through the single-story two-bedroom, two-bathroom home's...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store. Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
kiwaradio.com
$300K Large High-Clearance Sprayer Destroyed In Sibley Area Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A large self-propelled field sprayer was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 6:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a sprayer fire on Highway 60 near 200th Street, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of the Sibley Airport.
siouxlandnews.com
Morning rollover causes rush hour delays
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — An accident on Gordon Drive closed one lane of traffic during the morning commute on Monday. A work van rolled after being struck by another vehicle just before 8 a.m. The accident happened not far from the IHOP restaurant. Traffic was slowed to one lane...
