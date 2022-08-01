Read on www.wtva.com
Related
Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof
Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said. Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. The four escapees...
4 escape from Alcorn County jail through hole in roof
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning. Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at […]
wtva.com
Latest on search for Alcorn County jail escapees
Four inmates escaped from the Alcorn County Jail. Law enforcement officers say they are looking for four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
3 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail caught in Louisiana; 1 still on the run, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — Three of the four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof were taken into custody in Louisiana Friday night. The inmates were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. FOX13 has learned that Reyes, Sims,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
wtva.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars. Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641. He identified the deceased victim as...
Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia
A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $48,000 from elderly man
Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly.
wtva.com
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Weeks-old remains of north Alabama woman found during welfare check; son arrested on unrelated warrants
Police found the body of a north Alabama woman who appeared to have been dead for weeks during a welfare check Friday afternoon. The woman’s son, who was in the home in the 300 block of Trade Street in Florence at the time officers conducted the check, was arrested on unrelated warrants while a female who tried to prevent officers from entering the house is facing obstruction charges, police said.
wtva.com
Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Catalytic converter thieves struck a handful of Tupelo city vehicles. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said converters were stolen from five of his department's work vehicles. He said the city is in the process of deciding which vehicles it can afford to repair. The...
wtva.com
Public waits for update from Iuka about dog's death
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a dog remains under investigation in Iuka. The dog’s owner Antonio Wilder was pulled over and arrested for DUI on July 27. A public works employee was tasked with removing his two dogs from the vehicle. However, one dog died at the...
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
wtva.com
New Albany organizations to give away at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Family Clinic of New Albany, local non-profit Bee the Change and Macedonia Baptist Church will be giving away free at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at the Family Clinic of New Albany from 9 a.m....
Tuscumbia man allegedly had methamphetamines in system during 2021 fatal crash
Florence police have arrested a man on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal automobile crash that happened more than a year ago. Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Charles Villagran, 51, of Tuscumbia, was arrested on Friday on manslaughter charges following a Lauderdale County Grand Jury indictment. On May 2, 2021,...
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
WAFF
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. One...
wtva.com
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
Comments / 0