Iuka, MS

4 escape from Alcorn County jail through hole in roof

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning. Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at […]
Body found in Henderson Thursday night, police confirm

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department confirms the discovery of human remains on Thursday night. According to a press release, on the evening of August 4, officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Avenue where a body was laying. The release states that...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Tippah County argument

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument between two roommates in Tippah County ended with one person dead and one person behind bars. Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister said the incident happened at noon on Sunday, July 31 at a home on County Road 641. He identified the deceased victim as...
Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia

A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Amory man died 10 days after wreck

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Weeks-old remains of north Alabama woman found during welfare check; son arrested on unrelated warrants

Police found the body of a north Alabama woman who appeared to have been dead for weeks during a welfare check Friday afternoon. The woman’s son, who was in the home in the 300 block of Trade Street in Florence at the time officers conducted the check, was arrested on unrelated warrants while a female who tried to prevent officers from entering the house is facing obstruction charges, police said.
Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Catalytic converter thieves struck a handful of Tupelo city vehicles. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said converters were stolen from five of his department's work vehicles. He said the city is in the process of deciding which vehicles it can afford to repair. The...
Public waits for update from Iuka about dog's death

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a dog remains under investigation in Iuka. The dog’s owner Antonio Wilder was pulled over and arrested for DUI on July 27. A public works employee was tasked with removing his two dogs from the vehicle. However, one dog died at the...
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. One...
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
