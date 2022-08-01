ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The International District Emergency Center continues Donnie Chin’s commitment to safety

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtPi1_0h0lLrYw00

For over half a century, the International District Emergency Center (IDEC), based in the Chinatown International District (CID), has been serving as a community-centered alternative to policing. It was founded by Donnie Chin in 1968. Donnie was a hero in the CID, one who led IDEC with care and devotion. He kept his community safe, up until his tragic murder in 2015. He continues to be mourned and missed by the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSiis_0h0lLrYw00

His legacy and impact live on though, and they continue to serve as inspirations to other groups who have self-organized into community watches in the CID. Today, IDEC is volunteer-run, and its mission is to preserve and enhance community development in the CID so that it can be a viable and safe place to live, work, visit, and conduct business. IDEC’s vision for the CID is one of a community that thrives.

When it comes to public safety, its most well-known service offering is first aid stations, staffed by five to seven people, at the many community events throughout the year — events such as the 2021 Anti-Asian Hate Rally, the Celebrate Little Saigon event, and the CID Night Market.

“A child choked on a piece of grilled onigiri at the Bon Odori,” said Meagan Wong, an IDEC volunteer, sharing moments when IDEC’s presence proved pivotal. “Grandma burned her arm on the wok cooking dinner. Some guy at the table next to you at dim sum collapsed and needed CPR — IDEC is right there.” Meagan has deep ties to IDEC and has been a long-time volunteer. She used to go to the IDEC every day after school because it was a safe space in a neighborhood that didn’t always feel safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xw07v_0h0lLrYw00

First aid stations are important at our community events because if an incident occurs that requires first aid, first responders will typically be five minutes away. Five minutes is an eon in emergency situations.

IDEC, however, is right there on premises ready to administer aid — and that can make all of the difference to people.

How to connect and volunteer with IDECTo get in contact with IDEC and to get started on volunteering with them, please email IDEC board member Jamie Lee.

This blog is part of our Support Your Neighbors in the CID series, which spotlights amazing folks in the Chinatown International District, nominated by their neighbors for doing cool and impactful work around community safety.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bon#Idec#Anti Asian
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy