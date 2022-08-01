ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Passerby finds man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on murder charges early Tuesday after a passerby found another man stabbed to death on the ground in Daytona Beach, police said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Durian T. Atwaters, 38, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34, of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
1 shot while riding in car on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows someone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
LEESBURG, FL
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Osceola school resource officers receive most extensive active-shooter training ever

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Annual retraining this summer for Osceola County Sheriff’s Office SROs was longer and more intensive than ever before, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. School resource officers extensively drilled active shooter training at actual school campuses for an additional 36 hours last week, making entry, breaching doors, and barging into classrooms as if an active shooter were on the loose inside a school.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
6 hospitalized after ‘T-bone’ crash in Oviedo, troopers say

OVIEDO, Fla. – Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Oviedo, officials said. The wreck happened on County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a vehicle...
OVIEDO, FL
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says

A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
HOLLY HILL, FL
Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
ORLANDO, FL

