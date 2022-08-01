Read on www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Orange County deputies ID 2 shot, killed at hotel near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified two men who were fatally shot at a hotel near Florida Mall on Saturday, one of whom was shot by a deputy. The sheriff’s office said the two men who died are Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan...
click orlando
Passerby finds man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on murder charges early Tuesday after a passerby found another man stabbed to death on the ground in Daytona Beach, police said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Durian T. Atwaters, 38, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Rickey Shelhorse, 34, of Daytona Beach.
click orlando
1 shot while riding in car on Old Cheney Highway in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Monday while driving in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its preliminary investigation shows someone...
click orlando
3 dead in hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. – A hostage situation Monday at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater ended with three people dead, police said. Edgewater police said an armed suspect took a woman hostage in the 500 block of North Ridgewood Avenue near New Smyrna Beach. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando
Deputies defuse domestic disturbance at Orange County resort, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said its deputies and hostage negotiators spent that morning coming to a peaceful resolution of a domestic disturbance in a resort not far from Lake Buena Vista. Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to Grand Beach by Diamond...
click orlando
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal rollover crash closes University Boulevard at SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal rollover crash has forced the closure of westbound lanes of University Boulevard at State Road 417 in Orange County. The two-vehicle wreck happened Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring three others, according to officials. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast...
click orlando
Police ID woman found shot to death in Leesburg home
LEESBURG, Fla. – A woman found shot to death early Monday at a Leesburg home has been identified, according to the police department. The Leesburg Police Department said officers responded to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 2:39 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said they believed “their friend was dead.”
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Trial date set for Othal Wallace, man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Othal Wallace, the man facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a Daytona Beach police officer, will stand trial in April 2023 for the crime. The judge in the case ruled Monday that jury selection would start in the case on April 3, 2023.
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
click orlando
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was was getting ready to take her kids to school...
click orlando
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say
BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
In this Florida city, when drivers go the wrong way, most don’t crash. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re driving on a highway late at night, what scares you the most? The sudden headlights of a wrong-way driver staring straight at you?. Orlando has a dangerous track record of wrong-way driving. But most times, wrong-way driving in Orlando doesn’t end in a crash.
click orlando
Osceola school resource officers receive most extensive active-shooter training ever
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Annual retraining this summer for Osceola County Sheriff’s Office SROs was longer and more intensive than ever before, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez. School resource officers extensively drilled active shooter training at actual school campuses for an additional 36 hours last week, making entry, breaching doors, and barging into classrooms as if an active shooter were on the loose inside a school.
click orlando
Shops could be removed from Colonial Plaza, replaced by multifamily housing, plans show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A development proposal from Kimco Realty could mean more housing for Orlando residents — but fewer retail shops nearby. Kimco Realty acquired Colonial Plaza last year. Now, it’s planning to make some changes that could impact shoppers. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall,...
click orlando
6 hospitalized after ‘T-bone’ crash in Oviedo, troopers say
OVIEDO, Fla. – Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Oviedo, officials said. The wreck happened on County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says
A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
click orlando
‘You can find it all here:’ Orlando shop sells Central Florida-inspired pet accessories
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many pet parents love to get special collars and bandanas for their furry family members, but this Orlando-based pet accessory store offers designs specific to Central Florida. Monro Pets—a shop specializing in collars and leashes with cute, comfortable Central Florida designs—first got its start in July...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Comments / 0