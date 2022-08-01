Ol’ Vince… As a guitar player (a shitty one), I tend to think of Vince’s guitar pickin’ skills ahead of his singing and songwriting, but make no mistake, the man is a triple threat, a country music legend. And rightfully so, CMT will honoring the country music star with the latest installment of their CMT Giants series. Performers include Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Ricky Skaggs, with more to be announced. Emmylou […] The post Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs & More To Honor Vince Gill For ‘CMT Giants’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO