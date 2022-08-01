PSNY Stock Alert: Will Partnerships Be Key for Polestar?

investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
MULN Stock Alert: Why Is Mullen Revving Up Today?
Electrice vehicle (EV) penny stock Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is revving up today, as shares are up about 9% on the day. Currently changing hands near 90 cents, bulls would love to see MULN stock clear the $1 mark. What’s helping drive the stock higher is that the Southern California-based company...
InvestorPlace
GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?
This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
InvestorPlace
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?
The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
InvestorPlace
TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is sliding on Tuesday as investors react to news of fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over false advertising. The allegations from the FTC claim that Opendoor misrepresented its services to customers. That includes claims that it would save customers money with lower transaction fees while still buying homes at market value. It would show customers charts to support its claims after they showed interest in selling their homes.
InvestorPlace
7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Trading at a Discount Right Now
As EVs become more and more relevant to our transportation future, here are the top electric vehicle stocks trading at a discount. Tesla (TSLA): It recently reported earnings that were far better than what analysts feared. Nio (NIO): In June, the company delivered 12,691 vehicles, up 60.3% year over year.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
InvestorPlace
TSLA Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch During Tesla’s Annual Meeting
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Aug. 4 shareholder meeting has been on many investors’ calendars for months. Why? It will bring the final verdict on the TSLA stock split. The shareholder vote on the company’s 3-for-1 stock split proposal is the primary reason that Wall Street has been waiting for the meeting. But it isn’t the only factor that investors will be watching closely this year. Tesla has rebranded its shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup in a clear nod to its April 2022 Cyber Rodeo event. It has even gone so far as trademarking its logo for advertising and branding purposes. TSLA stock has started the week off by rising as anticipation for the event mounts.
InvestorPlace
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
Mr. Wonderful Is Backing This Start-up Investing Platform. Here's Why
Mr. Wonderful thinks investors and small businesses should use StartEngine.
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
SOFI Stock Alert: 3 Key Reasons SoFi Is Roaring Higher Today
Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) are trading higher by more than 20% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. During the quarter, student loans accounted for 12.44% of total loan origination volume, compared with 29.6% during Q1. Total origination volume clocked in at $3.2 billion, with student loan volume at $398.72 million. Still, student loan volume is down 25% compared to the average volume before the coronavirus pandemic. This was impacted by the federal student loan payment moratorium, which is expected to be extended a seventh time.
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
We're covering the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday. We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!. We’ve got clinical trial data, public debuts, and more to cover this morning. Let’s get into that news below!. Pre-Market...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Heating Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock closed higher by over 9% following an initiation of coverage from Northland Capital Markets. In addition, Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support an economic bill that includes climate spending initiatives, sending clean energy stocks higher. JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse explained:. Details of the bill are not...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Helius Medical (HSDT) Stock Today?
Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the medical device holding company. Instead, the price of HSDT stock is rising as heavy trading takes place today. This has more than 28 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
Comments / 0