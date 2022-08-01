PSNY Stock Alert: Will Partnerships Be Key for Polestar?

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Aug. 4 shareholder meeting has been on many investors’ calendars for months. Why? It will bring the final verdict on the TSLA stock split. The shareholder vote on the company’s 3-for-1 stock split proposal is the primary reason that Wall Street has been waiting for the meeting. But it isn’t the only factor that investors will be watching closely this year. Tesla has rebranded its shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup in a clear nod to its April 2022 Cyber Rodeo event. It has even gone so far as trademarking its logo for advertising and branding purposes. TSLA stock has started the week off by rising as anticipation for the event mounts.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO