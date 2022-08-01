NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park SlopeCBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO