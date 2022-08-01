ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

A symphony in the Green-Wood Catacombs, and more: 14 things to do this weekend

Spike Lee is also hosting a pop-up sale in Fort Greene in ‘Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn’ on Saturday. What’s going on in Brooklyn this weekend, you ask? Oh, the usual: Spike Lee is personally hosting a pop-up shop in Fort Greene, there’s a masterclass in tuna fishing for […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945

NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This thrilling new ride just opened 50 minutes outside Manhattan

It’s always a fun time at Playland, the 280-acre amusement park in Rye that is actually free for Westchester residents to access. But a new ride just opened on site that makes a visit to the complex even more of a must: the Old Rye Motorbike Factory is officially up and running as of today.
RYE, NY
CBS New York

LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend

NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE. 
QUEENS, NY
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Interactive Art#Live Art#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Havingfun#Performance Info
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen

NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park SlopeCBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

‘FYA’ IN THE PARK

Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This new plastic-free coffee shop in Brooklyn serves drinks in ceramic to-go cups

Part of Artshack Brooklyn, a community-based ceramics studio that offers both free and subsidized programming for adults and children alike, Artshack Cafe is a non-profit organization whose very essence aims at making the neighborhood—and the world as a whole—a better place. Here, the staff takes eco-friendliness very seriously,...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan

Brooklyn is becoming extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox44news.com

Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
biteofthebest.com

Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum

The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
BRONX, NY
Eater

Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Model Jessica Stam asks $1.89M for downtown NYC home

Canadian-born model Jessica Stam, 36, is listing her downtown digs for $1.89 million. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 1,175 square feet. It’s at 115 Fourth Ave., just off Union Square. Since the pandemic, Stam, her filmmaker husband Brahman Turner and their two kids under age 5 have called Hawaii...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.

NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy