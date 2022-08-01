Read on manhattanexpressnews.nyc
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
bkreader.com
A symphony in the Green-Wood Catacombs, and more: 14 things to do this weekend
Spike Lee is also hosting a pop-up sale in Fort Greene in ‘Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn’ on Saturday. What’s going on in Brooklyn this weekend, you ask? Oh, the usual: Spike Lee is personally hosting a pop-up shop in Fort Greene, there’s a masterclass in tuna fishing for […] Click here to view original web page at www.bkmag.com.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945
NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This thrilling new ride just opened 50 minutes outside Manhattan
It’s always a fun time at Playland, the 280-acre amusement park in Rye that is actually free for Westchester residents to access. But a new ride just opened on site that makes a visit to the complex even more of a must: the Old Rye Motorbike Factory is officially up and running as of today.
LL Cool J's "Rock the Bells" festival takes place in Queens this weekend
NEW YORK - LL Cool J is hosting a hip hop festival in his hometown - Queens. The "Rock the Bells" festival at Forest Hills Stadium will feature some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, and more. "It's a complete immersive experience, an opportunity for people that love the music, who love the musicality of it, love the creativity, the artistry, to enjoy themselves. There's food, activations, it's going to be crazy. One-day festival," LL Cool J said. The Rock the Bells Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 6, at Forest Hills stadium. Doors open at noon. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Universal Hip Hop Museum. For more information, CLICK HERE.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
Beloved NYC bodega cat returned safely to owner
Earlier this week, Boka, a beloved bodega cat in Park Slope was brazenly swept from the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant bouncy castle and ball pit are taking over midtown Manhattan this month
There is just something about bouncy castles that always excites kids and adults alike. Now imagine a huge inflatable structure smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan: that’s exactly what Pop in the City is. Opening this Friday, August 5 through August 28 by the plaza on Broadway between 32nd...
Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen
NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park SlopeCBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.
caribbeanlife.com
‘FYA’ IN THE PARK
Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This new plastic-free coffee shop in Brooklyn serves drinks in ceramic to-go cups
Part of Artshack Brooklyn, a community-based ceramics studio that offers both free and subsidized programming for adults and children alike, Artshack Cafe is a non-profit organization whose very essence aims at making the neighborhood—and the world as a whole—a better place. Here, the staff takes eco-friendliness very seriously,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan
Brooklyn is becoming extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
fox44news.com
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller “The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing” was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61. Viking Books announced that Bank died...
biteofthebest.com
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Model Jessica Stam asks $1.89M for downtown NYC home
Canadian-born model Jessica Stam, 36, is listing her downtown digs for $1.89 million. The one-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 1,175 square feet. It’s at 115 Fourth Ave., just off Union Square. Since the pandemic, Stam, her filmmaker husband Brahman Turner and their two kids under age 5 have called Hawaii...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S.
NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs. From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
Comments / 0