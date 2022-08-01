Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County

Read on newschannel9.com
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
WDEF
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
WDEF
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
2 People Were Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash in Georgia (Dade County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported 3 multi-vehicle crashes on I-24. Two individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The stoppage of the traffic led to 3 separate crashes. The first crash occurred when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The vehicle further [..]
WDEF
Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
WTVC
AJD Plumbing offers financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — AJD Plumbing is a family and locally owned and operated plumbing business serving Walker and Catoosa, Ga. counties and Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk, Tenn. counties. They offer financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates. All their work is warrantied. Stay connected with AJD Plumbing. (423) 436-5658.
chattanoogacw.com
Officer injured while chasing car theft suspect in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police officer is recovering after he was injured chasing a car theft suspect Thursday afternoon, according to Chattanooga Police, who say a patrol car was also damaged in the incident. This all began Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., on the 4900 block of...
WTVC
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
WTVC
Active shooter training conducted by Dade County Sherriff's Office Thursday
The Dade County Sheriff's office conducted a joint training session Thursday with county schools and other first responders to be prepared in the event of an active shooter. The training took place at Dade County High school this morning. Other first responders there included Dade County EMS, Trenton City police...
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bradley County in east Tennessee Western Polk County in east Tennessee * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wildwood Lake, or 11 miles south of Cleveland, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, South Cleveland, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, Waterville, Flint Springs, Gap Springs, Tasso and Red Clay State Park. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 24 and 26. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
WAFF
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
