Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban

Wagoner County Clerk to offer fraud alerts at no cost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Clerk's office announced it is now offering fraud alert notifications through their website at no cost to its citizens. “According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing crime in America, costing property owners over $200 million in 2020 alone. It is as simple as someone recording a fraudulent document against your property, making it appear as though they own it.” said county clerk Lori Hendricks. “Then they obtain a mortgage against the property and the rightful owner does not usually find out until they receive a notice of foreclosure.”
Longtime Tulsa leader passes after lifetime of public city service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Director of the Working in the Neighborhoods Department and long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget passed away August 2. A great man passed away last night. Dwain Midget was a tireless community leader and a true Tulsa success story - starting his career with the City working on a garbage truck, earning his law degree, and working his way up to be a senior leader in the city government for decades including his most recent service as Director of the Working in Neighborhoods Department. When we wanted to inspire up and coming public servants at the City, we would find time for them to visit with Dwain. I will always remember him telling my brand-new staff in the Mayor’s Office that we should never give up trying to do the right thing in public service. One thing that always struck people about Dwain was that he was a man of enormous accomplishment, but he was also incredibly kind. He worked equally effectively with Democrats and Republicans. This work was never political to him - it was about service. He loved North Tulsa and worked hard to find common ground around challenging issues there. But his impact was citywide. The prayers of our family and the City of Tulsa team are with Dwain’s family. This is a great loss.
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
BAPD provides reminder about handicap spots, parking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department posted via Facebook a public safety announcement. They remind citizens that it is illegal to park a vehicle in the neutral zone adjacent to a handicap spot. If a handicap van were to be parked in a labeled handicap spot,...
Two dead after murder-suicide at Bixby shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting at a Bixby shopping center, according to Bixby police. An altercation began around 8:30 at a shopping center near 131st and Memorial. Officers said an owner of a local business was meeting an acquaintance and...
Washington County deputies find suspect in stabbing investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Taggart was found in Collinsville and taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monday. Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. Taggart is five foot seven...
Tulsa Boy's Home selling art, tie dye shirts to raise funds for Ukrainian orphanage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Boys at the Tulsa Boy's Home are selling art and tie-dye shirts to raise money for an orphanage in Ukraine. The boys wanted to do something to help the people in Ukraine, so they decided to sell their art work they made during their summer school art classes.
Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
Amber Alert canceled, missing teen and 6-month-old child found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Lawton police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-month-old Carson Sellman. Police said the child is a white male. The child went missing around 7:45 Thursday morning from his foster home. The child's foster mother reported her foster daughter Chasity Sellman, 16, is also missing with...
Man arrested after trying to break into car twice in one morning, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man has been arrested after attempting to break into a car twice in the same morning. On Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan just after 1 a.m. for a burglary from a vehicle call. Witnesses...
Medical examiner rules woman's death a homicide nine days after dying
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says the medical examiner ruled that the death of a women on July 11 was a homicide. The ME's office says that 56-year-old Jackie Littrell died from internal trauma she received weeks before her death. Littrell went to a hospital in...
Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Sunday. Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. that morning a business owner called in to report the suspicious activity of two men in a red truck near the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
TPD arrests January homicide suspects
Tulsa police arrested two suspects in a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred Jan. 22 when Brad Hale was shot and killed near 21st and 129th. Warrants were issued for Edson Bellefleur and Zion Crawford on Thursday, according to police. Crawford was in custody on unrelated charges and was charged on...
Tulsa Public School Board president asks for reversal of school's demotion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School Board President Stacey Woolley published a letter to her social media asking the Oklahoma State Board of Education to reconsider their demotion of Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning" after the board found that TPS violated HB 1775, which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.
Hot morning in Green County, scattered showers possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You can't help but notice the heat when you walk out of your house this morning, but there is an approaching boundary that could bring some relief in the way of cloud cover or maybe even a scattered shower. There remains a chance Thursday morning...
Broken Arrow police to host Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police want to help children get ready for school, so they're partnering with The Assembly at Broken Arrow to host its 16th annual Back-to-School Bash. About 45 vendors will be handing out free backpacks, school supplies, and kids will have a chance to...
Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association hosting 'Pow Wow' to benefit Mission 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association is hosting the "Contest Pow Wow" starting Friday to benefit Mission 22. The association wants to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who are actively serving, have served, or made the ultimate sacrifice with this event. Broken Arrow is home...
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
