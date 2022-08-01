Read on bloggingdirty.com
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience
Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Patrick Mahomes’ recent injury scare is reminder of his importance
Patrick Mahomes’ recent injury scare at Chiefs practice on Monday serves as a reminder as to just how important he is to the team’s success. At Kansas City Chiefs practice on Monday, Patrick Mahomes briefly left the field and entered the medical tent. According to Jesse Newell, of the Kansas City Star, the pocket collapsed in an 11-on11 drill, and Mahomes appeared to take a misstep which resulted in his hobbling off the field.
Ohio State Football: Five greatest receivers of all time
The Ohio State football program has a very rich history at a lot of positions. They are one of the most successful programs in the country and for good reason. They are able to land some of the best talents in the country over the course of their history because of that success.
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
New mock trade has Nets moving star Ben Simmons to Hawks in a deal
When it comes to trades for the Brooklyn Nets, the obvious focus is on Kevin Durant. The superstar former MVP requested a trade back on June 30, but the Nets have yet to find an offer that fits their obvious high price tag for the future Hall of Famer. At...
