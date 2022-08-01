Read on www.communityadvocate.com
Grace Tompkins, 82, of Hudson
– Grace (MacPhail) Tompkins, 82, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tompkins Jr. who died in 2017. Grace was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Murdoch and Loraine (Geddes)...
Erik Andresen, 64, of Hudson and Holderness, N.H.
– Erik Andresen (64), of Hudson MA and Holderness NH, formerly of Wayland and Weston MA and Oslo, Norway, passed away unexpectedly on August 3rd, 2022 at his home. He was the beloved father of Emily Jeanne Andresen and Paul Erik Andresen, both of Boston, Massachusetts. Born in Norway, he...
Matthew A. Colacchio, 32, of Hudson
– Matthew A. Colacchio, 32, of Hudson, MA passed away with his loving wife Meredith by his side at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston on July 24, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Matthew leaves his wife Meredith R. (Purba) Colacchio of Hudson, MA; his...
Three-vehicle crash on Mass. Turnpike leads to delays
WESTBOROUGH – A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike has led to multiple injuries. The Westborough and Hopkinton Fire Departments are currently responding to a three-vehicle crash in the right travel lane westbound on the turnpike at the Westborough rest area. The Westborough Fire Department reported on Facebook that there...
George DeVries, 90, of Westborough
– George DeVries, 90, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Dufries) DeVries to whom he was married for 66 years. Born in Northbridge, he was the son of the late Andrew and Wilhelmina (DeBoer) DeVries. He...
Mary Byra, 101, of Marlborough
– Mary (Conti) Byra, 101, of Marlborough, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home following a short illness. Born in Framingham she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Candida (Dallamora) Conti and the wife of Joseph M. Byra of Marlborough, to whom she was married for the past 77 years.
Timothy P. Fleming, 78, of Shrewsbury
– Timothy P. Fleming 78 of Shrewsbury, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Alliance Health at Baldwinville surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Lawrence and Myrtle R. (Miller) Fleming. Tim is survived by his 3 children, Christine M. Fleming...
‘Unsung hero’ Jane O’Toole named Applefest’s grand marshal
NORTHBOROUGH – Applefest officially has its grand marshal. The Applefest Committee announced that the grand marshal will be Jane O’Toole. “I can only say that I was shocked and a bit overwhelmed by the thought,” she told the Community Advocate. “It is such an honor to be recognized, especially when one thinks of one’s self as part of a team working to the betterment of the community.”
Algonquin little league celebrates following win over Shrewsbury
NORTHBOROUGH/SOUTHBOROUGH – As Coach David Fioretti saw it, the Algonquin 11-year-old District All Stars played their best game last week when they faced off against Shrewsbury for the 11U District 5 Tournament Championship. Ultimately, Algonquin beat Shrewsbury 11-1. Fioretti predicted the team was going to win early in the...
Hudson Appliance & Mattress Gallery holds ribbon cutting ceremony
HUDSON – Arthur Redding and his daughter D.J Redding-Collins were joined by members of the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce on July 18 for a Breakfast Power Hour & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Hudson Appliance & Mattress Gallery is a family owned company that has been a part of the Hudson...
Westborough welcomes The Coop to town
WESTBOROUGH – Hungry customers and local leaders gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for The Coop, which is a new restaurant in town that specializes in wings and barbecue. The Coop owner Angelo Tsetsos joined the restaurant business 30 years ago when they opened a pizza shop in...
Shrewsbury Police host National Night Out
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department hosted National Night Out, an event aimed at promoting police-community relationships, on Aug. 2. This is the second year the police department hosted the event. Shrewsbury Chief of Police Kevin Anderson said the event is an opportunity to unite officers with the Shrewsbury...
Northborough police log, Aug. 5 edition
9:29 a.m. Stratton Way. Ambulance. 5:47 p.m. Otis St. Ambulance. 6:00 p.m. Whitney St. Disturbance. 1:00 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Well-being check. 9:00 a.m. West Main St. Fraud. 1:54 p.m. West Main St./Shrewsbury. Well-being check. 3:36 p.m. Lawrence St. Ambulance. 10:40 p.m. Village Dr. Scams. Tuesday, July 19. 11:07 a.m. Otis...
Select Board awards ARPA funds for splash pad in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The town may soon get a splash pad after the Select Board awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project during its July 19 meeting. Westborough is slated to receive $5.7 million in ARPA funds. The splash pad and public safety radio infrastructure are two of the projects that will receive funds.
Health advisory lifted for Oak Island boat ramp in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – The health advisory for the Oak Island boat ramp was lifted on July 28. “Laboratory tests are showing acceptable limits,” the town wrote. The Board of Health and the Worcester Division of Public Health (WDPH) had issued an advisory for the boat ramp earlier this summer after lab tests indicated high levels of E. coli.
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Storm leads to downed wires, fire in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Storms moving through the region resulted in a house struck by lightning. “Due to a fast moving storm with several lightning strikes, there are several trees, poles and wires down throughout town,” Southborough police wrote on Facebook. “Power is also out in several areas throughout town.”
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 5 edition
8:31 a.m. Chestnut St. Accident with injury. 9:04 a.m. Main St. Animal complaint. 10:31 a.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV. 11:37 a.m. Boston Tpke./South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV. 12:13 p.m. Julio Dr. Assaults. 12:34 p.m. Green St. Assaults. 1:33 p.m. Boston Tpke. Animal complaint. 3:02 p.m. Phillips Ave. Accident no injury. 3:13...
Southborough seeks Community Center Exploratory Committee members
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough is looking for volunteers to join the town’s Community Center Exploratory Committee. The committee will consist of seven members, each appointed by the Board of Selectmen. It will include three residents at large, a Council of Aging member, a Recreation Commission member, a Library Board trustee and a member of the Capital Planning Committee or Capital Improvement and Planning Committee.
