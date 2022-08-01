Edmond begins citywide upgrade to Smart Choice utility meters during month of August

Read on okcfox.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Paseo Arts & Creativity Center
Malcolm Tubbs visits the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center to learn more about some new exhibits and to talk to the creators of those exhibits. The Paseo Arts & Creativity Center is located at 3024 Paseo in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 525-2688 or visit www.thepaseo.org.
okcfox.com
Residents, officials share thoughts on Thin Blue Line flag at Del City Police Department
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The City Council of Del City held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the Thin Blue Line flag flying at the city's police department headquarters. Some residents are opposed to the department displaying the flag there, while others want it to stay. "We...
okcfox.com
Big safety change coming to Mustang Public Schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — A major safety change is coming to Mustang Public Schools (MPS) this year. The district says all of its classroom doors will stay locked and closed at all times. Fox 25 has been learning more about their decision, as MPS' director of school safety and...
okcfox.com
Gas Buddy Report: Gas station in Oklahoma City hits lowest price in entire nation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The first station in the entire nation to dip below the $3 mark is in Oklahoma City. According to Gas Buddy, a 7-11 on Mustang Rd. and SW 15th has dipped below $3, sitting at $2.97. The lowest gas prices in the last 24 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
'Consumer Queen' sheds light on back-to-school savings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Saving money is on top of everyone's mind these days and as your kids head back to school, we all want to save money on a bill that can be hundreds or thousands of dollars. FOX 25 spoke to local celebrity and deal hunter, the Consumer...
okcfox.com
Guthrie Public Schools: Safety an "ongoing effort" this year
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — Heading into this school year, the superintendent of Guthrie Public Schools (GPS) tells Fox 25 safety is an ongoing effort. Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson showed a crew around the district to demonstrate what GPS' guidelines look like. Dr. Simpson says each building has limited access,...
okcfox.com
Wade's RV: Extended RV SHOW Discounts
The Summer Season is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still hit the road for a summer road trip. Little Wade with Wade's RV shows us some decked-out RVs that you might want to road trip in. There's also a big RV event going on next weekend where you can find some incredible deals.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief to deploy teams to Missouri to help with flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) volunteer teams are headed to Missouri to help with people affected by flooded areas. The DR volunteers will leave on Aug. 7 to Missouri where there is immense flooding. Don Williams, State DR Director for Oklahoma Baptists said that Missouri...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Culprits
Malcolm Tubbs visits Culprits in downtown Oklahoma City. For more information on the new restaurant call (405) 778-7320 or click here.
okcfox.com
OCCC awarded $1.8 million to help first-generation college students
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been awarded a five-year, $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support the College's Upward Bound program. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of Education," said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley...
okcfox.com
Riversport will be Hosting the 2022 World Paddlesport Festival
Riversport in OKC will be hosting the 2022 World Paddlesport Festival from August 26-28th. It's going to be an incredible event with fun for all!. For more information visit riversportokc.org/events/2022. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RIVERSPORT.
okcfox.com
OKCPS shares safety approach for 2022-23 school year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before students at Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) go back to class next week, district leaders are walking Fox 25 through their safety approach. A crew spoke with the district's new security director Wayland Cubit. He tells us he will have a special focus this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Car Crashes into a House in NW OKC
A car crashed into a house near northwest 21st and North May Avenue. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The driver was stuck inside the car according to first responders. Officials say no one in the house was injured. Police are still investigating the cause of the...
okcfox.com
Cat dies, dog rescued from hotel fire in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An early morning fire destroyed a hotel room a couple was living in, Thursday. Oklahoma City Firefighters say they responded to a call of a fire just after 5:00 am at the Plaza Inn along the 3200 block of South Prospect Avenue. Crews found a...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Gus
Good Day OK's Wayne Stafford meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Gus and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 297-3100 or...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Prada
Now is the time if you've ever wanted a furry friend to add to your home. Jerri McDowell with the OKC Animal Welfare tells us the shelter is at capacity and desperately needs Oklahomans to step up and adopt or foster a pet. Meet our Pet Pal of the week......
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
okcfox.com
What's Going On: End of Summer Fun
Before the kids head back to class, why not close out summer with a bang?. Check out some great things to do with the kids in the metro and beyond, it's What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. BE SURE...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: search warrant filed for suspect's truck in fatal accident that killed Edmond cop
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A search warrant was filed by Oklahoma City police for Jay Fite's infotainment/navigation system in the truck he was driving at the time of the accident that took the life of an Edmond police officer. Police say they have since learned that Fite's truck is...
Comments / 0