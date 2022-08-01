ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7

Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages

Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights

A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nosh Listings

Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

United Way receives $10 million from Mandel Foundation

A $10 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation will allow the United Way of Greater Cleveland to create the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Fund, according to am Aug. 4 news release. Founded in 1900, the gift is the largest in the history of United...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Sternberg-Bass

Kalli and Joshua Bass were married July 3 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents are David and Nancy Sternberg of Solon. Her grandparents are Joyce Phipps and, of blessed memory, Sam Phipps, Robert Nutt of Crownpoint, Ind., and Rosyln and Charles Sternberg of Cleveland. She is the senior account executive at the educational technology company, Elevate K-12.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities

Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Man shot at Beachwood vacation rental home party

A 20-year-old man was shot at a party at 22006 Halworth Road in Beachwood Aug. 3. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with non-life-threatening injuries. according to a news release from the city of Beachwood. Beachwood dispatch received several calls at 1:41 a.m., according...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director

The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Benjamin, Kenneth

Kenneth H. Benjamin, age 99, of Shaker Heights, was born Oct. 18, 1922, and passed away on July 29, 2022. World War II veteran. Kenneth was the long time president of Precision Brush Sales Division. He had an unsurpassed passion for golf and ice skating up until age 88. Kenneth was known for his great and unique sense of humor and rare ability to make anyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood schools conducting community-wide survey on elementary facilities

Beachwood City Schools continues to seek community input on the future of elementary education in the district. On July 27, the district released a community-wide survey inviting feedback on the facilities and grounds for the Hilltop, Bryden and Fairmount schools. Hilltop and Bryden elementary schools were both built starting in...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berman, Marilyn

Marilyn J. Berman (nee Friedrich), beloved wife of the late Eugene Berman and Lawrence Lichtman. Loving mother of Rabbi Susan (Wayne Easthon) Stone and Janet (Richard, deceased) Stotter. Devoted grandmother of Charles Stone and Jacob (Chelsea) Stone, Sara Stotter and Alex Stotter. Dear sister of Dorothy Delman. Services will be...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Fishman, Goldie

Goldie Fishman (nee Fien), beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Meryl (Jeffrey) Babin, Stu (Sue) Fishman and Adam (Pam) Fishman. Devoted grandmother of Jeremy Babin, Amanda Babin, Calli (Evan) Luxenburg, Jesse (John Meyer) Fishman, Hannah (Doug) Fisher-Fishman, Dylan (Rowan) Strand, Scott Fishman (Julia Ross, fiancee) and Ike Fishman. Great-grandmother of Macym, Asher, Otto, Oliver and Juniper. Dear sister of the late Martha, Sam, Morris, Getzy, Carl Fien and Rose Russ.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wednesday lunch series Aug. 10, Aug. 24

Concerts will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Mayfield Village Gazebo at 6635 Wilson Mills Road. Saborit, a Latin jazz band, will perform Aug. 10. Eddie & The Edsel’s will play Aug. 24. For more information, visit bit.ly/3zoMqOP.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tobin anti-American, anti-Israel

I am writing to tell you how much I resent the Cleveland Jewish News publishing JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s column. To say his is biased is charitable. His views are not only anti-American, but anti-Jewish as well. There is no disguise. This guy is in the employ of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Motorist shot at on I-271; Pepper Pike police issue tips on road rage

Following an incident last week with an aggressive driver on Interstate 271 northbound, the Pepper Pike Police Department shared reminders on what to do if involved in a road rage situation. On July 26 in the afternoon, Pepper Pike Police Department received and responded to a call of road rage...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Stop the presses! Disney’s ‘Newsies’ at CVLT scores

We are so fortunate to live in a city that values the performing arts. This is evident by the fact that there are so many opportunities to be involved in theater; whether onstage, backstage or in the audience. Cleveland is home to top-notch professional venues, vibrant youth theater programs and several thriving community theaters, like Chagrin Valley Little Theatre (CVLT), which is housing its delightful production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13

Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
MAYFIELD, OH

