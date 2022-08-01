Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry
The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will create continuity by adding vocational training and social connection for adults with disabilities, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will have a new home, and Greater Cleveland might get a new kosher cafe, after Friendship Circle purchased properties for a new campus in South Euclid.
Bringing students to synagogue services offers advantages
Attending synagogue can remind those that they are part of a wider community and can provide an opportunity to reach out to and unite with others. Bringing students and younger members along can be advantageous to both the youngster and to the community. Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Dina Rock, director...
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights
A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
United Way receives $10 million from Mandel Foundation
A $10 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation will allow the United Way of Greater Cleveland to create the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Fund, according to am Aug. 4 news release. Founded in 1900, the gift is the largest in the history of United...
Sternberg-Bass
Kalli and Joshua Bass were married July 3 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg officiated the ceremony. The bride’s parents are David and Nancy Sternberg of Solon. Her grandparents are Joyce Phipps and, of blessed memory, Sam Phipps, Robert Nutt of Crownpoint, Ind., and Rosyln and Charles Sternberg of Cleveland. She is the senior account executive at the educational technology company, Elevate K-12.
Schools adapt learning environment for those with disabilities
Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Man shot at Beachwood vacation rental home party
A 20-year-old man was shot at a party at 22006 Halworth Road in Beachwood Aug. 3. The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with non-life-threatening injuries. according to a news release from the city of Beachwood. Beachwood dispatch received several calls at 1:41 a.m., according...
Heller out as Beachwood seeks full-time economic development director
The city of Beachwood will no longer employ the services of economic development consultant James Heller and will focus on hiring a full-time economic development director, according to a news release. Heller was hired in August 2020. An architect, longtime Beachwood resident and Beachwood High School graduate, Heller aided the...
Benjamin, Kenneth
Kenneth H. Benjamin, age 99, of Shaker Heights, was born Oct. 18, 1922, and passed away on July 29, 2022. World War II veteran. Kenneth was the long time president of Precision Brush Sales Division. He had an unsurpassed passion for golf and ice skating up until age 88. Kenneth was known for his great and unique sense of humor and rare ability to make anyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world.
Beachwood schools conducting community-wide survey on elementary facilities
Beachwood City Schools continues to seek community input on the future of elementary education in the district. On July 27, the district released a community-wide survey inviting feedback on the facilities and grounds for the Hilltop, Bryden and Fairmount schools. Hilltop and Bryden elementary schools were both built starting in...
Berman, Marilyn
Marilyn J. Berman (nee Friedrich), beloved wife of the late Eugene Berman and Lawrence Lichtman. Loving mother of Rabbi Susan (Wayne Easthon) Stone and Janet (Richard, deceased) Stotter. Devoted grandmother of Charles Stone and Jacob (Chelsea) Stone, Sara Stotter and Alex Stotter. Dear sister of Dorothy Delman. Services will be...
Fishman, Goldie
Goldie Fishman (nee Fien), beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Meryl (Jeffrey) Babin, Stu (Sue) Fishman and Adam (Pam) Fishman. Devoted grandmother of Jeremy Babin, Amanda Babin, Calli (Evan) Luxenburg, Jesse (John Meyer) Fishman, Hannah (Doug) Fisher-Fishman, Dylan (Rowan) Strand, Scott Fishman (Julia Ross, fiancee) and Ike Fishman. Great-grandmother of Macym, Asher, Otto, Oliver and Juniper. Dear sister of the late Martha, Sam, Morris, Getzy, Carl Fien and Rose Russ.
Wednesday lunch series Aug. 10, Aug. 24
Concerts will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Mayfield Village Gazebo at 6635 Wilson Mills Road. Saborit, a Latin jazz band, will perform Aug. 10. Eddie & The Edsel’s will play Aug. 24. For more information, visit bit.ly/3zoMqOP.
Tobin anti-American, anti-Israel
I am writing to tell you how much I resent the Cleveland Jewish News publishing JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s column. To say his is biased is charitable. His views are not only anti-American, but anti-Jewish as well. There is no disguise. This guy is in the employ of the...
Motorist shot at on I-271; Pepper Pike police issue tips on road rage
Following an incident last week with an aggressive driver on Interstate 271 northbound, the Pepper Pike Police Department shared reminders on what to do if involved in a road rage situation. On July 26 in the afternoon, Pepper Pike Police Department received and responded to a call of road rage...
Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Stop the presses! Disney’s ‘Newsies’ at CVLT scores
We are so fortunate to live in a city that values the performing arts. This is evident by the fact that there are so many opportunities to be involved in theater; whether onstage, backstage or in the audience. Cleveland is home to top-notch professional venues, vibrant youth theater programs and several thriving community theaters, like Chagrin Valley Little Theatre (CVLT), which is housing its delightful production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
The Grove concert series Aug. 5, Aug. 12-13
Free concerts will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at The Grove at 425 North Commons Blvd in Mayfield. Green River, a nationally-touring Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty Tribute Show will perform Aug. 5. The Solid 70s & 80s tribute band will play Aug....
