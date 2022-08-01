Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas May, 72; incomplete
Thomas May, 72, of Newport, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11
Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
Eddie Glancy, 70; incomplete
Eddie Wayne Glancy, 70, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Jessie McElhaney, 82; service later
Jessie Ruth (Kirkman) McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Wednesday July 27, 2022. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Since retiring from Savannah River, she enjoyed making pottery, playing word games and...
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Thomas Burke Jr., 65; no service
Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
Don Neptune, 75; service September 7
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Don was born...
Jim Gollehon, 75; service later
Jim “Mr. Jim” Gollehon, age 75, of Lebanon, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE. Jim Morris Gollehon was born on February 11, 1947, to Durwood and Mary Ann (Parson) Gollehon in O’Neill, Nebraska, two days later moved to Lebanon, NE. He attended Lebanon, NE as well as Morehead City, NC school systems his whole life, graduating from Morehead City High School in 1964.
Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims
ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that missing boater Jonathan Hess was found unharmed in Rodanthe. Hess had issues with his vessel and was unable to promptly return to the dock in South River where his vehicle was located. The missing person alert was issued Wednesday after Hess...
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry to resume service
HATTERAS – The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands will be resuming service today with the 1 p.m. departure from Hatteras. The passenger-only ferry had been out of service since July 27 with mechanical issues. Passengers may once again make reservations for the Ocracoke Express online...
Five of the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter presented to the county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret County commissioners.
Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager
CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
Emerald Isle board to get results of park survey Tuesday night
EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners Tuesday night will get the results of a survey that sought to determine what people want to see in the future of McLean-Spell Park behind the town recreation center. The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside...
Two Carteret County roads to receive new drainage pipes as work on U.S. 70 delayed one week
BEAUFORT – Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:. Aug. 3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road. Aug. 15-18: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north of North...
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing boater
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person alert Wednesday afternoon. The person in question is Jonathan Hess, 38, of Buxton. He was last seen as he left the boat ramp in South River at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The boat he...
