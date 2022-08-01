5 races to watch in Tuesday’s primary election in Muskegon County

Read on www.mlive.com
Muskegon County Board of Commissioners candidates chosen during Tuesday’s primary
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Battle lines have been drawn for several Muskegon County Board of Commissioners races following Tuesday’s primary election. Primary elections were needed for four of the seven open seats on the county board. Zach Lahring beat Alan Batka in the Republican primary, according to unofficial...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Democrat prevails in close primary fight for Muskegon County’s 87th state House seat
MUSKEGON, MI – Will Snyder is the apparent winner in a close Democratic primary race for the new 87th state House district in Muskegon County, according to unofficial results. Snyder beat Debra Warren by 223 votes in the four-way primary, according to results from the Muskegon County Clerk’s Office...
Voters defund West Michigan library amid campaign against LGBTQ materials
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Voters in a fast-growing West Michigan township on Tuesday defunded their public library amid a campaign against LGBTQ materials on the shelves. Officials with Patmos Library in Jamestown Township say the library’s future is now uncertain after voters shot down the operating millage renewal and increase on the Tuesday, Aug. 2, ballot.
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Montague’s $12.7M school bond proposal passes by slim margin
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Montague Area Public Schools will build a new gymnasium and agricultural barn at its high school after voters just barely approved a $12.7 million bond proposal in Tuesday’s election. The 24-year bond proposal passed by a slim margin in the Aug. 2 election, according...
Muskegon Township street closing for several days for sewer work
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Sheridan Drive in Muskegon Township will be shut down for several days to accommodate sewer work. Sheridan between Apple and Madalene avenues will be closed for five days beginning Monday, Aug. 8, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI – They ran on personal freedom and parental rights. They criticized the current Republican county leaders for not doing enough to stop the school mask mandate instituted by the county health director. And, during Tuesday’s primary election, voters overwhelmingly supported the right-leaning Ottawa Impact group over...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Democrats Womack, Grant in close primary race for state House’s 82nd District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The three-way Democratic primary for the 82nd State House District remains too close to call late Tuesday. According to early results as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Democrats Robert Womack and Kristian Grant are in a close race with all 35 of 35 precincts partially but not fully reporting.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Proposal to eliminate funding requirement for Grand Rapids police won’t make November ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A ballot drive to change the city’s funding requirements for the Grand Rapids Police Department and allocate more funding to community services will not end up on the November ballot this year. The group behind the effort did not submit a ballot petition to...
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
muskegon-mi.gov
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size
City of Muskegon Zoning Ordinance Amendment: Reduction of Minimum Size for houses from 850 ft2 to 550 ft2, and apartments from 650 ft2 to 375 ft2.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Fox17
Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor
Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, remains a relative unknown in Michigan. Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will be seeking to increase her profile sharply as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. ...
