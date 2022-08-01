Read on www.maizenbrew.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Maize n Brew
Looking at advanced stats to scout incoming transfer Joey Baker
There will be a lot of new faces on Michigan men's basketball team this season, including two upperclassmen coming from the transfer portal: Jaelin Llewellyn of Princeton and Joey Baker of Duke. We already looked at advanced stats to project what Llewellyn could look like in Michigan's offense next season,...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star cornerback locks in fall official visit to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines reportedly impressed several top targets at last weekend’s Barbeque at the Big House, including with a four-star defensive back and a five-star athlete, who are both sure to make a return visit to Ann Arbor sometime in the near future. Four-star CB expected to take official...
Maize n Brew
Expectations for Michigan football’s fifth and sixth-year players
Despite the departure of 10 players from last year’s Big Ten-winning squad, the Michigan Wolverines remain a veteran-laden group entering the 2022 season. Eleven players on the roster have been in Ann Arbor since 2018. As a refresher, the 2018 class included Cam McGrone, Jalen Mayfield, and recently-departed Aidan Hutchinson. Two of those 11 have been on the team since 2017, a class that was headlined by Donovan Peoples-Jones, Aubrey Solomon and Cesar Ruiz. Feel old yet?
Maize n Brew
Jaylen Harrell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Michigan had two of the best edge-rushers in college football last season, and now both of them (Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo) are in the NFL. It’ll be hard to replace their production, but Jaylen Harrell is one of the players Michigan will be relying on. The story so far.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan football’s updated 2022 roster
The Michigan Wolverines football team began fall camp Wednesday, and competition is expected to be intense up and down the roster. Speaking of roster, the program updated its roster for the upcoming season, and there were some interesting things that caught my attention. Here is what stood out:. Mike Sainristil...
Maize n Brew
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Versatile and now a leader on Michigan’s defense, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is a player that will be used in a lot of ways this season. Hill-Green came to Michigan as a three-star prospect out of Baltimore, Maryland, ranked as the No. 393 player in the 2020 class. Hill-Green attended St. Frances, where Michigan running back Blake Corum also attended, as well as current Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, who was the St. Frances head coach back then.
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Michigan projected to appear in the Rose Bowl in early look at bowl season
With the start of college football just around the corner, Athlon Sports looked towards the end of the 2022-23 season to project how bowl season could shake out. It doesn’t come as quite of a surprise a potential Big Ten representative in the College Football Playoff could be determined by the Michigan-Ohio State game once again. While Michigan was finally able to get past Ohio State to secure its first CFP semifinal appearance last season, this offseason has seen a lot of discussion about Michigan’s capabilities to return to the same stage this year.
Maize n Brew
Opinion: If Warde Manuel doesn’t fire Mel Pearson, his job should be questioned
This is an opinion piece by Maize n Brew Site Manager Von Lozon. This entire situation very well could be over by tomorrow; a Friday news dump wouldn’t shock me. At this point, I don’t care if it gets resolved right after I hit publish on this editorial. I’ve seen enough and I needed to put my thoughts out there.
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Looking at the most intriguing storylines as fall camp begins
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The biggest storyline Michigan Wolverines fans will be following as Michigan open falls camp on Wednesday is...
Maize n Brew
Best guess at where the depth chart stands on opening day of fall camp for Michigan football
It’s finally here! After a long and grueling offseason filled with rampant speculation, an infinite number of Twitter debates and a coaching staff overhaul, the Michigan Wolverines have returned to Ann Arbor to begin fall camp and their preparations for the upcoming season. The question is, who enters camp at the head of the line?
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night
Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
