Schenectady, NY

Schenectady County hosting COVID vaccine clinic for younger kids

By WRGB STAFF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Columbia Co resident seeks answers regarding damaged sidewalks

Colombia County, NY (WRGB) — Tad Hoddick has used an electric wheelchair for almost four after complications with diabetes left him with mobility challenges. "I have severe neuropathy from the knees down, I've had both knees replaced," said Hoddick. He says getting around the town of Kinderhook and village of Valatie has been a learning curve, especially when navigating the sidewalks.
Man accused of applying for SNAP benefits outside the county

FONDA, NY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Fonda man, accused of welfare fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office Travis Niepoth, 37, is accused of applying for SNAP benefits for Montgomery County twice without residing in the county. He was charged with 2 counts...
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
Gender identity policy divides school district

Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — Gender identity and school athletics are issues that have started a global debate, and a new policy just passed in one local district on the topic has parents divided. It's been given the file number 7552 in the Ballston Spa Central School District's Board...
#Clinic#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ellis Medicine#Pfizer Vaccines
Handmade Catnip toy shop celebrates opening in Schenectady

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — A brand new shop in Downtown Schenectady is celebrating its Grand Opening. "The Spicy Purrito" specializes in homemade catnip toys. Owner Tonya Hall says she's always been 'artsy' and is a self-described 'cat-lady.'. Hall spent some time trying to find a way to combine her...
Extended hours for Albany spray pads due to high temp forecast

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced City of Albany spray pads will remain open two additional hours on Thursday, August 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. due to the forecasted high temperatures. Mayor Sheehan also reminded residents of the various ways to keep cool during...
Body of missing woman located in Schaghticoke, say State Police

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have located the remains of a woman reported missing. 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis was reported missing by family back on July 29 when she did not return home, according to police. Her body was located on August 3rd on County Route 114...
Man accused of harassing an Albany County Sheriff's Office employee

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Westerlo man, accused of harassment,. 56-year-old Mark Linehan is accused of making numerous phone calls to a civilian employee of the Albany County Sheriff's Department. Investigators say the phone calls rose to the point of...
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
Capital Region grappling with extreme heat and severe storms Thursday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Hot and humid weather mixed with severe storms gripped the Capital Region on Thursday. People spent the early part of the day trying to find ways to cool off. In Troy, many were enjoying the city’s six splash pads. The Troy Fire Department also...
Schenectady BLM Mural puts party politics in play

The mayor of Schenectady made a strong statement in support of the black lives matter mural outside city hall. CBS6 caught up with him after a GOP led petition was introduced before the city council last month calling for the mural to be removed or for the party and other groups to have equal opportunity to paint their own messages on city streets.
July 2022 And The Love - Hate Relationship We Had With How The Month Played Out

As is typically the case, how a month is perceived varies by whatever interests govern the person doing the perceiving. Many found the abundance of bright, dry, very warm to hot days in July 2022 as a gift, perceiving the month as as one of the nicest summer months in recent memory as the weather was optimal on most days for outside activities especially those activities that involved pools, boating, and beaches. However, those with agricultural interests had a different take as the dry conditions, in stark contrast to July 2021, which is the 3rd wettest on record to date, made keeping crops irrigated and alive a challenge. An abundance of fried suburban lawns, especially in the immediate Capital Region where the lack of meaningful rain was more prevalent than in other parts of the region, was also a noteworthy aspect of the effects of the weather throughout the month.
