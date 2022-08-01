Schenectady County hosting COVID vaccine clinic for younger kids

As is typically the case, how a month is perceived varies by whatever interests govern the person doing the perceiving. Many found the abundance of bright, dry, very warm to hot days in July 2022 as a gift, perceiving the month as as one of the nicest summer months in recent memory as the weather was optimal on most days for outside activities especially those activities that involved pools, boating, and beaches. However, those with agricultural interests had a different take as the dry conditions, in stark contrast to July 2021, which is the 3rd wettest on record to date, made keeping crops irrigated and alive a challenge. An abundance of fried suburban lawns, especially in the immediate Capital Region where the lack of meaningful rain was more prevalent than in other parts of the region, was also a noteworthy aspect of the effects of the weather throughout the month.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO