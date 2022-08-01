2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque

Read on www.krqe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Presents 'King Lear' and 'As You Like It'Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
Isotopes holding Al Hurricane tribute night
The Albuquerque Isotopes will be celebrating the life and legacy of New Mexican music legend, Al Hurricane. The team will host a tribute night to him on August 12. His son, Al Hurricane Jr. will hold a special concert before the game. “It’s a great honor, I can’t even express feelings and I’m so proud. […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
Casa Angelica Celebrating 55 Years of Service
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 55 years Casa Angelica is hosting their Annual Benefit Gala. Providing crucial care to young adults with highly specialized needs, Casa Angelica is home to 16 children and young adults with highly specialized needs. Since 1967 they have been owned and operated by the...
APS schools on extended calendar welcome back students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools on an extended learning calendar kicked off the new school year Thursday. Roughly 300 students at Hawthorne Elementary were greeted by APS Superintendent Scott Elder. Elder says seeing all of the kid’s smiling faces back in the classroom brings back a feeling of normalcy. “No mask mandate, they’re letting […]
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
Los Ranchos residents upset over new development
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New life will soon be coming to the Village of Los Ranchos, including a new apartment complex and entertainment center. But, not everyone is on board. “We chose to live out here because it’s just so peaceful,” said M.G. Mccullough. She and her husband moved to Los Ranchos in December, from South […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sale could bring new life to long-vacant property near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New life could finally be coming to a long-vacant eyesore on Route 66. The sprawling Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th, just west of downtown, has sat boarded up for nearly two decades. Now, the Downtown Growers’ Market is teaming up with Three Sisters Kitchen to buy the property. Their plan, once […]
New Mexico to consider selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho. New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by […]
Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
Albuquerque businesses turn to private security to deter theft
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With crime on the rise in many parts of Albuquerque, businesses are taking it upon themselves to protect their customers, employees, and their merchandise by paying for private security. “In the last few months there’s been a tremendous uptick in people desperate for security of all different kinds,” said Aaron T. Jones, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business owners push for sanctioned homeless encampment at Westside Shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque businesses is pushing to set up a sanctioned homeless encampment at the Westside shelter. The Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance met Thursday night to discuss how to move forward once the campers are cleared out of Coronado Park. Mayor Tim Keller announced the city would close the problem-plagued park […]
CABQ back-to-school event offers free resources for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is hosting its fifth annual “Cruzin’ into the School Year” event at Civic Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will feature free resources for students like haircuts, clothes vouchers, backpacks filled with school supplies, information about before and after school programming, and more. […]
Albuquerque crews are understaffed and struggling to keep up with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you feel you are seeing more weeds than usual in the metro, it is not your imagination. The city’s Solid Waste Department is saying they are working hard to clean up medians overrun with weeds. “Overall throughout the whole city there are certain pockets we see weeds that need to be […]
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
Law enforcement line streets to honor one of the last Code Talkers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98. Sandoval […]
ladailypost.com
Española Planning Director Killed In Albuquerque
Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed Monday night in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
New western series filming in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
Comments / 0