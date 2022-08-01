Campbell County school board gets final bill for open meetings violation

Read on linknky.com
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday
Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes. In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week...
linknky.com
Proposal for Boone County industrial park sparks hours of debate: ‘Listen to us, please’
More than 100 residents stood in opposition Wednesday to a proposed zoning change that would make way for a 208-acre industrial development in rural Boone County. The hearing for the Boone County Planning Commission lasted nearly four hours, ending just before 11 p.m., as resident after resident told the board their concerns of noise, light pollution, flooding, traffic hazards, and the preservation of Boone County’s rural land.
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
linknky.com
Dayton seeks to adopt residential property inspection program
Unlike its neighboring river cities, Dayton has no residential property inspection program. The Residential Rental License and Safety Inspection program is designed to be complaint-driven and have bi-yearly proactive inspections from code enforcement. Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said the program is to protect tenants, not to punish landlords. “In...
Fox 19
Liberty Township trustee dismissed from bribery lawsuit
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell was dismissed Tuesday from a bribery lawsuit filed against him, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds and others by an 88-year-old West Chester landowner. Gerald Parks claimed in court records Reynolds used his elected position to increase his property taxes and...
linknky.com
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
linknky.com
Union moves forward with Brilliance Avenue extension for Grammas Center
A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
linknky.com
Fancy Farm serves up GOP-heavy lineup
On Saturday, much of the commonwealth’s political world is expected to descend on Fancy Farm for the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in far western Kentucky. “Iowa is to presidential campaigns as Fancy Farm is to Kentucky campaigns,” said Shane Noem, chair of the...
WLWT 5
Former officer Scotty Johnson wants vote on zero tolerance language policy by month's end
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati councilman Scotty Johnson is upping the ante on his push to change a policy that governs what happens to police officers caught using language that's racist, homophobic or misogynistic. "We're looking to try to move this as fast as possible," Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson wants officers...
linknky.com
Former Boone Co. teacher to lead statewide commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, also known as KFEC, has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Before joining KFEC, Inman taught financial literacy at Boone County High School in Florence. She has also worked extensively with the John Jay Center for Learning, a nonprofit technical education center located in Portland, Indiana. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in teaching business and marketing from the University of the Cumberlands, and completed graduate studies in economics and finance at Northern Kentucky University.
Fox 19
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people face fraud charges after receiving thousands of dollars for the adoption of a child delivered stillborn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. A Clermont County grand jury on Friday indicted Roxanne Barbara Hayes, 33, and Billy Ray Goforth, 21. The pair remain at-large....
Flottweg Separation Technology’s groundbreaking for new $1.75m warehouse facility in Boone County
Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. company representatives and state and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the liquid-solid separation equipment manufacturer’s new warehouse facility in Boone County, a $1.75 million investment that will create 12 high-wage jobs. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be doing business in Kentucky,...
Phase II of Covington’s Riverfront Commons Trail now complete and open to the public
Cyclists, runners, and walkers are making heavy use of the recently completed 1.5 miles of concrete path added to the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington that winds along the Ohio River. The expanded multi-use trail opened to the public in mid-June and begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and...
linknky.com
Parts manufacturer breaks ground on Boone County facility
Parts manufacturer Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. broke ground on a $1.75 million warehouse in Boone County Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the celebration. He said it is an exciting time to do business in Kentucky. “And it is even more exciting to see companies continue to...
linknky.com
Ft. Wright, Erlanger police donate cruisers to eastern Ky. departments
Police cruisers from departments in Erlanger and Ft. Wright are headed to agencies in eastern Kentucky following the devastating and deadly floods that swept through that region last week. In an announcement, the City of Erlanger noted that police departments in eastern Kentucky, including the Whitesburg Police Department and Letcher...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Fox 19
Second man gets life in prison in murder-for-hire plot to kill best friend
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The second man charged with murder in connection with the death of a New Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison. Christian Beasley, of Cincinnati, received the life in prison sentence Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Robert “Bobby” Farrell, Jr. in July of 2021, according to Clermont County court records.
WLWT 5
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
