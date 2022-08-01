ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed

Read on www.wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—Samson Rescue is dealing with what other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee on emergency...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection in Coffee Co. will begin roadwork soon
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The ALDOT project to convert the intersection to a four-way stop in Coffee County has begun. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and County Road 461 in Ino will begin on Monday, August 8th. The...
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dothan parking lot closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A downtown Dothan parking lot will be temporarily closed. The City of Dothan has announced the closure of the parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse on North Foster Street starting on Tuesday. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time. The project...
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 4, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be another warm day with most locations topping out in the low and mid 90s. Pop-up showers and storms once again will be possible during the afternoon hours. Much like yesterday, the morning hours will be the best time to take your dog...
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
CVF: This village got it right
Last Sunday, a man approached the locator tent at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall seeking assistance finding the name of someone who had died in Vietnam. Databases allowed volunteers to search by name, hometown of record, and other criteria. This man, Drew Cook, only had two pieces of information: the man’s last name and the approximate date on which he fell.
Jury challenges could impact McCraney’s murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Only about half of the 250 Dale County residents summoned in Coley McCraney’s upcoming murder trial are expected to show up for jury duty next week. McCraney faces charges that he murdered two Dothan teens and raped one of them. Some of those summoned are...
BCC adopts transportation plan, recognizes members
The Brundidge City Council met on Tuesday night and worked from a two-item agenda, topped by the consideration of the adoption of the annual Transportation Plan- Rebuild Alabama Act 2019-02. In accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act that was signed into law on March, 12, 2019, the city council adopted...
