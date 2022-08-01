Shark breach caught on camera off the Central Coast

Read on www.ksbw.com
Hiker cited after illegally climbing Morro Rock
Morro Bay Fire officials say someone called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report a climber on Morro Rock who was possibly in distress.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hikes Near Paso Robles (Birds & Flowers)
Paso Robles is home to world-class wineries and several renowned olive groves. Tourists often flock towards the rejuvenating mineral hot springs, as they’re thought to have natural healing powers. This Californian city has plenty to offer in terms of museums, entertainment, and restaurants. For those looking for outdoor adventure, the city has plenty to offer.
WATCH: Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows Two Kayakers Entirely in California
Recently, a video of two kayakers’ close encounter with a humpback whale has resurfaced, and it’s just as mindblowing as when it first aired on social media. While enjoying a leisurely ride off California’s Avila Beach, an absolute mammoth of a humpback whale surfaced and nearly swallowed the unsuspecting kayakers whole.
National rent average on the rise and Central Coast residents are feeling it
Nationwide, the average cost of rent for a three-bedroom unit rose nearly 15% when compared to 2021, according to a report by House Canary.
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
New steakhouse opens in downtown Paso Robles
Hemingway’s Steakhouse boasts a 1920s vibe and extensive menu. – Inspired by the legendary Ernest Hemingway, the newest eatery to open in downtown Paso Robles has quickly forged a name for itself as the place to be for an exceptional dining experience. Hemingway’s Steakhouse, with an interior lending itself to a 1920s vibe, boasts a delectable food and beverage menu sure to appeal to every appetite.
kymkemp.com
Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp
Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
Detectives seize fentanyl pills, MDMA and more from Santa Maria home
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of illegal drugs. Some of these narcotics were found in areas accessible to children.
SLO clears out homeless encampment near Cal Poly: ‘We can’t settle down’
“I had to scramble and pull out the stuff I needed to survive,” said Curtis, one of the camp residents.
Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up. The post Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for July 25 to 31
On July 25, Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of California, was arrested at 7200 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On July 26, Lisa Marie, Ibison, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for illegal camping. On July 26, Cheyne Eric...
SLO County family of 6 searches for new home after being evicted from motel: ‘I’m scared’
“I feel like I have let my family down, and that is not acceptable,” mother of four Diana Suhovich said.
calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Grover Beach Police search for missing man
Police say Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on August 1st.
New business hosting grand opening in Atascadero
– New business Millennium Essence will be hosting a grand opening celebration of its Atascadero location on Aug. 20 starting at noon. The candle store will be “rolling out the red carpet” with drinks as well as live music. Berenice and Jose Guadarrama are the founders of Millennium...
Hotel Online
Nobody Asked Me, But… No. 269 Hotel History: Paso Robles Inn (1891)
For centuries, the local Salinan Indian tribe enjoyed the hot mineral water that bubbled up in what is now the center of Paso Robles. They named it “Heaven’s Spot” because of the curative powers of the sulphur springs. When the Franciscan padres arrived, the tribes’ population was greatly reduced in just four generations. The Spanish colonial government intended for their California missions to be temporary institutions which they mistakenly thought would quickly convert the Indians to Catholicism and teach them Spanish and farming methods.
National Night Out is happening. The Central Coast cities participating
Each year on the first Tuesday in August, in cities and communities across the U.S., people come together for National Night Out. Here's what's happening on the Central Coast.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
CHP identifies man killed in collision with fire truck in Grover Beach
A man killed after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week has been identified as Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 1 crash near Vandenberg SFB identified
A 33-year-old man from Santa Maria has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base last week.
