New York's largest public sector labor union approves contract
Members of New York state's largest public-sector labor union have ratified a 5-year contract that includes raises and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced. The agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association includes 2% raises for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. The union represents about 52,000 state workers.
Hochul: Health care worker bonuses now available
New York state will begin offering $3,000 in bonuses to health care workers who have been on the job for at least six months and earn less than $125,000 as part of an effort to retain people in the sector following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov....
Assemblymember Pat Fahy: Let cideries ship out of state
Beer, wine and cider have become big agri-business in New York. For farmers who are dealing with serious challenges, these new revenue streams have been a bright spot in a relatively dim economic landscape. On “International Beer Day,” one of the industry’s biggest proponents, Democrat Pat Fahy, told Capital Tonight...
Speaker Heastie on the Build Public Renewables Act, CLCPA
When the Build Public Renewables Act, or BPRA, failed for a second year in a row, the environmental community was deeply disappointed, especially since the bill had passed in the state Senate. The BPRA would allow the New York Power Authority, or NYPA, to build and operate renewable energy projects...
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
New York awards millions to supportive housing projects
New York has awarded $31.5 million to seven projects in order to expand and build permanent supportive housing units across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Tuesday. The projects are meant to provide for more affordable housing in New York and reduce homelessness. All told, the money is expected...
Party registration loophole adds more confusion to hectic NY primary schedule
Despite New York’s closed primary status, a loophole created from the redistricting legal challenges allowed New Yorkers to change their party registration up until the August primary. Erica Smitka, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of New York State, told Capital Tonight that the State Board of...
Veterans advocates celebrate passage of burn pits bill
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Afghanistan and Iraq burn pits were commonplace leaving many veterans suffering illnesses from toxic exposure. Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York president and CEO Adam Howard served in Iraq and said he's very familiar with them. "The burn pits were everything from tires to...
State police seizure of illegal firearms up 104%
New York State Police have increased their seizure of illegal firearms across the state, taking almost 800 privately made firearms (PMF), or ghost guns, and assault rifles this year in an effort to decrease gun violence. Hundreds of the illegal firearms police have confiscated in 2022 were displayed Thursday at...
