More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall

Autopsy results have been released for three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, 42 year old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries; his wife, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt died from multiple sharp force injuries, and the couple’s daughter, 6 year old Lula Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. The Schmidt family was from Cedar Falls. A release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides. The suspected killer, 23 year old Anthony Sherwin of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack without injury. The investigation into the killings continues. All evidence collected to this point substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone. There is no known motive for the killings.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO