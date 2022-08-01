More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall

Read on www.x1071.com
New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
Teacher shortages loom ahead of the new school year. UW-Madison’s School of Education is trying to help.
MADISON, Wis. – As the start of the 2022-2023 school year nears, some students in the Madison Metropolitan School District may not know who their teacher will be this fall. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now Friday there are 199 teacher vacancies and 124 vacancies for non-teaching staff.
Wisconsin football kicks off fall camp
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicked off their final phase before the games begin on Wednesday morning. The Badgers took the field at Camp Randall for day one of Fall Camp. Here are the sights and sounds from the first day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control. Virus activity in Dane County has decreased based on data that was collected earlier this week, the CDC...
Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — 2022 marks Madison’s fifth year hosting the CrossFit Games, featuring hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries. The games take place at Alliant Energy Arena, and among those competing are a pair of former Badger athletes and Wisconsin natives. Julie Ackermann was a member of...
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response
MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
Rebecca Kleefisch Campaigns in Platteville
Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made a campaign stop in Platteville Friday morning. She spoke to a group at Pioneer Lanes about her successes as Lt. Governor from 2010 to 2018. Kleefisch also talked about investments in small businesses, something that was part of “Wisconsin: Open For Business” where she recruited businesses from Illinois to move to Wisconsin. Kleefisch received an endorsement from former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Kleefich is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor against Tim Michaels and Tim Ramthun. The primary election is Tuesday. The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers in the November general election.
Thousands of CrossFit enthusiasts visit Madison as 2022 games kick off
MADISON, Wis. – The official opening ceremony for the CrossFit games introduced spectators to elite athletes of all ages and abilities from over 40 counties across the world Thursday afternoon. For the last five years, Madison played host to the event where hundreds compete in a series of fitness...
Now is the time to get your kids on the school year sleep schedule, doctors say
MADISON, Wis. — We may still be a month away from most kids returning to school, but local doctors say now is the time to get your kids into their school year routine. Kids of all ages have likely spent the summer staying up later than normal and sleeping in more in the morning — a routine that takes more than a couple of days for their bodies to get out of.
Back-to-School Drive: Where do monetary donations go?
MADISON – If you don’t have time to go shopping for supplies and drop them off for this year’s back-to-school drive, you have another option to give back. Besides the items needed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, monetary donations help them give students flexibility when it comes to purchasing what they need for the school year, through the form of gift cards.
Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services. The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs. “Dane County remains committed to addressing the...
Help us Fill the Boat with school supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help make sure local kids have what they need to start the school year with everything they need continues today with a Fill the Boat supply drive at Wingra Boats. News...
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
Halloween Parade Is Back In Dubuque This Fall
The Dubuque Halloween Parade will be back this fall. The parade will be held at 7 p.m. October 22nd as part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Boos & Brews event. The two-day celebration also will include a scary movie screening in Washington Square and a brewfest. This will be the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s first year being involved with the parade, which hasn’t been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.
Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community.
Concerts on the Square finale postponed due to rain
MADISON, Wis. — Concerts on the Square is being postponed to Thursday evening due to thunderstorms earlier in the day Wednesday. The “Finale with Foley” performance will be the final Concerts on the Square of the summer season. The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m.
East Dubuque Man is a $10,000 Lottery Winner
An East Dubuque man won $10,000 with a Mega Millions ticket he purchased in Dubuque County. 34 year old Jacob Walsh purchased a ticket matching four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the July 26th Mega Millions drawing from Kwik Stop in Peosta. The Iowa Lottery says the ticket was one number off that night’s $830 million jackpot.
SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US
MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood. SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled...
Autopsy Results On Family Killed At Maquoketa Caves State Park
Autopsy results have been released for three family members killed last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, 42 year old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries; his wife, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt died from multiple sharp force injuries, and the couple’s daughter, 6 year old Lula Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. The Schmidt family was from Cedar Falls. A release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides. The suspected killer, 23 year old Anthony Sherwin of LaVista, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack without injury. The investigation into the killings continues. All evidence collected to this point substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone. There is no known motive for the killings.
Cedar Falls Gathering Honors Family Members Killed Last Month At Maquoketa Park
Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park gathered in Cedar Falls Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community. Authorities say 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska shot and killed the three members of the Schmidt family at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.
