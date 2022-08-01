Area Hospitals Helping Southwest Tech Expand Nursing Program

Read on www.x1071.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Dane County gives over $265K to local schools to expand mental health staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools money to expand mental health services. The county gave five area districts a total of $265,554 to meet students’ behavioral health needs. That includes adding staff, expanding services and providing outreach programs. “Dane County remains committed to addressing the...
x1071.com
Dane County drops to medium levels of COVID-19, according to CDC
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped from a high level of COVID-19 in the community to a medium level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control. Virus activity in Dane County has decreased based on data that was collected earlier this week, the CDC...
x1071.com
Help us Fill the Boat with school supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to help make sure local kids have what they need to start the school year with everything they need continues today with a Fill the Boat supply drive at Wingra Boats. News...
x1071.com
Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
x1071.com
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
x1071.com
Back-to-School Drive: Where do monetary donations go?
MADISON – If you don’t have time to go shopping for supplies and drop them off for this year’s back-to-school drive, you have another option to give back. Besides the items needed by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, monetary donations help them give students flexibility when it comes to purchasing what they need for the school year, through the form of gift cards.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Jo Daviess County
Authorities said one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Jo Daviess County. 18 year old Alex Steffen of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Steffen was driving south on South Derinda Road at the intersection with East Skene Road at about 8:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle struck a driveway culvert and became airborne for approximately 50 feet, eventually coming to rest next to a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Awarded Over $400,000 For Injuries In Crash
A Dubuque resident has been awarded more than $400,000 in a civil jury trial stemming from a 2016 crash in Dubuque County. Mark Simmons was awarded $415,000 from a jury during a civil trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial was related to a lawsuit originally filed by Simmons in 2018 against Dubuque County residents Nancy McKillip and Dale Leibfried. Simmons filed the suit in relation to a June 21, 2016, Dubuque County crash. A report says McKillip failed to yield at a stop sign at Humke and Sundown roads and collided with a vehicle, in which Leibfried was driving and Simmons was a passenger. In the report, Simmons stated he suffered “personal injuries which required medical care and treatment.” The lawsuit claimed that both McKillip and Leibfried were negligent while driving, causing Simmons’ injuries. The trial began on July 26th, and the jury reached its verdict on July 28th. The jury assigned 75% of the fault to Leibfried and 25% of the fault to McKillip.
x1071.com
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
x1071.com
UTV Crash in Iowa County, No Injuries Reported
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a UTV crash at an address on Crook Hill Road near Percussion Rock Road in Wyoming Township Monday around 4:15pm. Spring Green Fire, Spring Green EMS and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The name of the person involved in the UTV cash was not released.
x1071.com
US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Two Persons Killed in Crash on Highway 20 Near Farley
Authorities have released the names of the two people who were killed when a vehicle rear-ended a sanitation vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 near Farley. 20 year old Miranda Held and 21 year old Samuel Linck both of Cedar Falls, were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Held was driving with Linck east on U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 300 around 5:15pm when she attempted to pass vehicles by entering a turning lane and rear-ended an eastbound sanitation vehicle driven by 32 year old Adam Linden of Sherrill that was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road.
x1071.com
Crash Closes Highway 18 Between Cobb and Edmund
Highway 18 between Cobb and Edmund was closed for around an hour Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a semi was involved. No other information was made available.
x1071.com
Two People From Avoca Arrested
Two people from Avoca were placed under arrest Tuesday on North 8th Street in Avoca shortly after 10pm. An Avoca Police Officer and an Iowa County deputy made an arrest of 34 year old Ashley Bird of Avoca on two Iowa County warrants. Bird was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody. Also arrested was 39 year old Derek Stauffer of Avoca, who was arrested for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Stauffer was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Halloween Parade Is Back In Dubuque This Fall
The Dubuque Halloween Parade will be back this fall. The parade will be held at 7 p.m. October 22nd as part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Boos & Brews event. The two-day celebration also will include a scary movie screening in Washington Square and a brewfest. This will be the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s first year being involved with the parade, which hasn’t been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.
x1071.com
East Dubuque Man is a $10,000 Lottery Winner
An East Dubuque man won $10,000 with a Mega Millions ticket he purchased in Dubuque County. 34 year old Jacob Walsh purchased a ticket matching four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the July 26th Mega Millions drawing from Kwik Stop in Peosta. The Iowa Lottery says the ticket was one number off that night’s $830 million jackpot.
x1071.com
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
MADISON, Wis. — A pair of Dane County residents were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges related to a firearm purchase. Taylor Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, of DeForest is charged with two counts of making false statements, and Deontrae McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie is charged with two counts of causing her to make false statements.
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Assault Of 3 Persons
Dubuque Police arrested 36 year old Manda Brimeyer of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of three counts each of assault-violation of individual rights and second-degree harassment. According to reports, Brimeyer threatened 24 year old Kadijah Smith, 22 year old Jania Wortham, and 24 year old Shawn Johnson, all of Dubuque.
x1071.com
Muscoda Man Cited For Drug Charges in Darlington
Darlington Police issued a citation to a man from Muscoda Sunday for drug charges. 31 year old Daniel McLean received the citation just after 8pm on a valid warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop on Washington Street. Charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping are also being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Comments / 0