New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
Hochul: Health care worker bonuses now available
New York state will begin offering $3,000 in bonuses to health care workers who have been on the job for at least six months and earn less than $125,000 as part of an effort to retain people in the sector following more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov....
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
New York health officials want focus on equity, long-term care
New York state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett has launched an effort to address the top ranking functions of the sprawling agency, appointing a chief medical officer and reorienting officials toward addressing health equity and long-term care. The state Department of Health, long considered a gold-standard public health department in the...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of Long Island Physician for Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
Payam Toobian, M.D., Allegedly Paid Kickbacks to Physicians for Patient. Referrals and Subjected Medicaid Patients to Unnecessary Radiological Tests. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
Extra $95 in N.Y. SNAP monthly benefits extended; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As inflation continues to constrict consumers’ wallets, New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can expect to receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits through October. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), which issues SNAP...
2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York
Two polls released Tuesday morning show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with comfortable leads over her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as attention turns to the November general election matchup. But the surveys also show New York voters' discontent with the direction of the country and state as well as...
New York farmers confront higher costs as overtime rules could change
Stuart Ziehm's family has been farming for four generations. He's been grappling this summer with the added cost of fuel and supplies at his 2,000-acre dairy farm in southern Washington County. "Agriculture being one of New York's top industries -- agriculture is one of the engines that drives the state...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
New York State REAL ID deadline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
Addressing the State of the Viruses
This week in the Villages: We take a look at all the not-so-friendly neighborhood viruses coursing through the county. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more!. The State of the Viruses. With all the viral news (see what we did there) coming at us here...
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
