Traffic Alert: Officials respond to hit and run near Tiger Bend Road

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police. State Police say the accident happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m. Troopers along with vehicle recovery crews are...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Greenwell Springs Rd. near Denham Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday, August 3 crash on Old Greenwell Springs Road and Denham Road. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. and Central Police Department are responding to the scene. There is no word on the extent...
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Albert Hawkins, 21, was shot on Bradley St. last weekend and died later at a local hospital. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, of 3372, Baton Rouge was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4 in connection with this deadly shooting which took place on Sunday, July 31.
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Dutton Ave. late Wednesday night. Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Gales was pronounced dead at...
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
BR Police: Vehicular pursuit ends in capture of murder suspect, crash with injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) say a Thursday (August 4) vehicular pursuit ended in a crash that left three people injured and led to the capture of a murder suspect. BRPD said they were pursuing a murder suspect tied the Sunday, July 31 shooting that...
Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase of a murder suspect ended in a crash around North Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say the suspect’s car crashed into another car at North and N. 36th Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say all lanes are open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay, as of 2:15 p.m., Thursday (August 4) afternoon. The left lane was temporarily blocked due to a crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Though the left lane is now open,...
Suspect in deadly triple shooting takes police on high-speed chase, totals car in 3-vehicle crash
A suspect in a triple-shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and two others injured over the weekend led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that ended when the suspect totaled his car, police said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the crash happened at the intersection of...
Traffic Update: Interstate reopened along I-10 East at Grosse Tete, but congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a traffic incident along I-10 East before LA77/Grosse Tete has been cleared. As a result of the incident, this portion of I-10 East was temporarily closed, but as of 4:30 p.m. it has been reopened. Despite this, congestion remains severe. Drivers may...
Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway. Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road...
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
