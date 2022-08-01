ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires

KLTV
 4 days ago
Read on www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering summer heat creates a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, but it can also cause dangers on our East Texas waterways due to low lake levels. At Lake Tyler, just finding a place to launch is a challenge. “Yeah at 64 they...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#East Texas#Veteran#Texas Water Utilities
KLTV

WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters

City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant. The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Festival of Fools returns

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well

New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand. Dr. Mark Saunders says it’s important for the facility to have that focus of treating patients from when they are first diagnosed, to their survivorship years to come. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two council members...
VAN, TX
KLTV

Tyler PD Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks retiring after 29 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving the Tyler Police Department for 29 years, Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks is preparing to retire. Jacks started with the Tyler Police Department in August of 1993. Through the years, he worked in patrol, investigations, SWAT and administrative divisions of the department. He also...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 resigned Coffee City councilmen say they’ll attend Monday meeting

City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
VAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy