WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires

Read on www.kltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
KLTV
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KLTV
Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering summer heat creates a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, but it can also cause dangers on our East Texas waterways due to low lake levels. At Lake Tyler, just finding a place to launch is a challenge. “Yeah at 64 they...
KLTV
Longview Fire Department looking for person of interest related to wildfire inside city limits
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is looking for a person of interest involving a wildfire that was in the city limits of Longview. According to the LFD report of a fire was called in at the 1000 block of Toler Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The...
KLTV
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
NOONDAY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday marks 15 years since two East Texas volunteer firemen died while fighting a house fire. It was August 3, 2007. 42-year-old Captain Kevin Williams and 19-year-old firefighter Austin Cheek were relieving an interior attack team inside a house when the fire became too much. It...
KLTV
WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
KLTV
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
KLTV
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
KLTV
Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant. The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.
KLTV
Shelby County Jail cited for fire alarm, licensing
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Shelby County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill. One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission...
KLTV
Festival of Fools returns
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
KLTV
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand. Dr. Mark Saunders says it’s important for the facility to have that focus of treating patients from when they are first diagnosed, to their survivorship years to come. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two council members...
KLTV
Tyler PD Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks retiring after 29 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving the Tyler Police Department for 29 years, Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks is preparing to retire. Jacks started with the Tyler Police Department in August of 1993. Through the years, he worked in patrol, investigations, SWAT and administrative divisions of the department. He also...
KLTV
2 resigned Coffee City councilmen say they’ll attend Monday meeting
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
KLTV
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Yes, we’re growing. Yes, people are coming. And I think it’s going to be great for the community.” says Dr. Mark Saunders, the East Texas regional director for Texas Oncology. The new oncology center is almost complete. The current facility has stood...
Comments / 0