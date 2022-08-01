Teenager Rescued from Near Drowning in Manson

kpq.com
kpq.com
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
Tri-City Herald
kpq.com
Heatwave Proves Fatal for Elderly Population
Last week’s heatwave proved to be fatal after two people in Wenatchee passed away from possible heat exhaustion. An 88-year-old woman passed away in the Central Washington hospital due to heat exhaustion. The woman was found collapsed on the ground near the assisted living facility she stayed at. Her...
Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped
On Saturday near Dryden, Wash. a man drowned in the Wenatchee river after his innertube flipped according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old man and six friends and family went on a river rafting trip when they approached rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” when the man flipped from his tube and struggled to get to shore.
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people. First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
Cow Canyon Fire near border of Yakima, Kittitas counties triggers immediate evacuations
UPDATE at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3: The Cow Canyon Fire is burning across at least 200 acres of land in Wenas, a community near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to fire and emergency responders from across the region. DNR officials say Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations...
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
q13fox.com
WATCH: Crews help 2,000 sheep move safely through Blewett Pass
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a large herd of sheep make their way through Blewett Pass Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT officials posted a time-lapse video on Twitter showing at least 2,000 sheep running through the pass off of the side of the road.
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
kpq.com
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
ncwlife.com
Bomb threat suspect accused of another bomb threat while in jail
WENATCHEE — The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat, this time from inside the jail. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee has been held in the...
kpq.com
kpq.com
Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres Near Ephrata
A brush fire in Grant County torched 200 acres early Tuesday morning. The blaze ignited off Drumheller Road near State Route 17 south of Ephrata at around 2:00. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief, Jim Stuckey, says the fire was burning in a remote area and caused no damage. “No...
ncwlife.com
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
