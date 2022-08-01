Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

