Ascension Parish, LA

Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Rapper Mystikal’s bond hearing set for Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal is behind bars again after a similar case back in 2019 in Shreveport. He’s accused of rape in Ascension Parish. Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, is facing a new rape charge. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
