Frederick D. Lamay
Frederick D. Lamay was born October 20, 1969 at Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana to Reverend Corinthians and Mrs. Charlene Lamay. Fred departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Hospital. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the New St. Paul Baptist Church.
Earnest Lee Baker
Earnest Lee Baker, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Earnest, better known as “Baker Flat,” was born on May 1, 1953 to Gertha French and Henry Lee Baker in Magnolia. In 1973, he married Rosetta Wright Blackmon. To this union three children...
Mary Elizabeth Wranischar
Mary Elizabeth Wranischar, formerly of Magnolia, died Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born June 11, 1939. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Hodge Town Hall in Hodge, LA. Funeral services will follow at the Hodge Town Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Hodge Cemetery.
Gertrude Easter Wafer
Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter. Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E....
Camden celebrates "First Friday" tonight
First Friday Monthly Market in Camden the public to its “Rock Around the Clock 50s Party” on Friday night. Three food trucks will be in place. Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop will have barbeque flavors, The Crepe Coop will have both savory and sweet crepes and Bills & Dimes will have authentic Mexican.
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank
Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources. Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw. “Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Magnolia High students will pick up schedules next week
Magnolia High School has set its pick-up time for printed schedules. Schedules may be picked up on these dates or any date thereafter before the start of the school year on Monday, August 22. The schedule:. Seniors – Tuesday, August 9. Juniors – Wednesday, August 10. Sophomores and...
"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday
“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Buchanan new lead teacher in Wee Care Pre-k
Stacy Buchanan has been named lead teacher in the Pre-k room and curriculum specialist at Central Baptist Church Wee Care Center in Magnolia. The announcement was made this week by Britnee Weaver-Yates, director of Wee Care. Stacy is-known in the community for her teaching experience. She holds a BSE from...
SAU students receive Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarships
Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The SAU recipients are:. Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major. Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major. Funding for...
All mayoral positions in Columbia County now have candidates
The field for municipal office in Columbia County filled out a little on Thursday, with all five mayoral positions now having candidates. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and...
COVID-19 active cases declining in region
COVID-19 active cases rose slightly in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Thursday, but declined in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties – continuing a tread from earlier this week. The Arkansas Department of Health also reported no new virus deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative...
Cooperative Extension Service to recruit volunteer Health Ambassadors in Hempstead, Clark, four other counties
A new Cooperative Extension Service project is seeking to improve the health of rural counties by recruiting local volunteers, who will receive training and deliver extension health programming to their communities. Arkansas ranks 41st out of 50 states for access to clinical preventive care services, making it difficult for Arkansans...
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
"Battle at the Shed" Cornhole Tournament coming to Emerson
Cornhole is coming to Emerson in a big way. The “Battle at the Shed” Cornhole Tournament will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at The Shed in Emerson. Entry is open to everyone. Doubles teams will pay a $50 entry fee. Prizes will be $1,200 for first, $750 for second and $300 for third.
Man gets more than 11 years for assaulting NW LA postal carrier
A Vivian, LA man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 11 years, 5 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. A federal grand jury returned an indictment in...
Rosston man jailed for shoplifting, causing damage to police vehicle and at MRMC ER
Keanu Brady Flippin, 26, of Rosston faces multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart, and causing damage to a police vehicle and at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. According to a statement from Magnolia Police, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the shoplifting report. Flippin was taken...
Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions
The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
