Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources. Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw. “Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO