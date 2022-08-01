ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors sign forward JaMychal Green

By Luke Adams
 4 days ago
Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors didn’t disclose the terms of Green’s new deal, but it’s believed to be a one-year, minimum-salary contract. The 32-year-old would earn $2,628,597 (the amount he gave up in his buyout with Oklahoma City) and Golden State would take on a cap hit of $1,836,090.

An eight-year veteran, Green had a down season in 2021-22, averaging 6.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG on .486/.266/.871 shooting in 67 games (16.2 MPG) for the Nuggets. However, he has proven to be an effective stretch four over the years. Entering ’21-22, he had knocked down 38.0% of his three-point attempts in his first seven NBA seasons.

Green, who entered the summer on an expiring $8.2M contract, was traded from Denver to Oklahoma City in June before being officially waived by the Thunder in July.

Assuming Green’s new contract is fully guaranteed, as expected, he’ll be the 13th Warrior with a guaranteed salary. That leaves at least one spot available on the club’s projected regular season, though Andre Iguodala would presumably be the frontrunner to be the 14th man if he decides to continue his career.

The Warriors could carry up to 15 players in the regular season, but they may open the year with just 14 in order to reduce their projected end-of-season tax bill, unless there’s someone they really like for that 15th spot.

