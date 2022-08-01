ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs

By Joshua Bote
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 31

Kathryn Seymour
4d ago

This is what happens when we have these huge tech companies come into our communities. They raise the standard of living to a level the average person can't afford to pay for. Now they're going to lay off all of these people but I guarantee that the cost of living won't go down to acceptable levels of living in the Bay Area.

Reply(8)
13
Gerry Rawlinson
4d ago

To Oracle Employees That Voted For Newsom and Biden Soon To Be Layed Off: Karma !!!

Reply(4)
14
great scott
1d ago

Biden great economy strikes again aren't you glad mean old Trump is gone.lmfao bye bye wokies Wendy's is looking for janitors.

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Rrb Oracle#Layoffs#Europe#Linkedin#Business Industry#Oracle Cx Cloud#Salesforce S Sales Cloud#The Information#Meta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Purchase Second Miami Waterfront Home for $44 Million

Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Miami home for $44 million. The Bezos family has purchased not one, but two Miami beach houses for a total of $78 million. Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased a $34 million waterfront property in the Coral Gables neighborhood last week, Mansion Global reported....
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy