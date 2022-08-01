ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They're back! Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
They're back! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales — strong, beautiful, and a tradition since 1933 — are returning in September to the Knoxville area.

The eight-horse hitch pulling the red beer wagon will kick off the Smoky Mountain Air Show at McGhee Tyson Airport on the mornings of Sept. 10 and 11.

“We are expecting a full day of air show entertainment that will kick off with the world-renowned Clydesdales as part of our opening ceremonies," Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority president Patrick Wilson said in a press release. "From jets streaking across the sky to the impressive Clydesdales performing on the ground below, the Smoky Mountain Air Show will have something for everyone,”

Parking areas for the event will open at 7 a.m. and the gates will open at 8 a.m. Plan to arrive as soon as parking is available to avoid missing the beginning of the festivities.

The Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales have a long tradition in the Knoxville area. They first visited in November 1981 to promote the 1982 World’s Fair. They appeared in the Scruffy City last year to help mark the 40th anniversary of the fair.

To be chosen for the iconic hitch, Clydesdales must be bay in color (a reddish-brown coat with black mane and tail), have four white stocking legs, and a blaze of white on the face. The animals must be at least three years old, stand about six feet tall, weigh about 2,000 pounds and have a gentle temperament.

Tickets and more information about the Smoky Mountain Air Show can be found at smokymountainairshow.com.

General admission is free, but plan to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Reserved seating and parking passes are available for a fee.

