Hamilton County, TN

Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wvlt.tv

Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
moderncampground.com

Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River

The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN


Tennessee Government

Tennessee Traffic
WDEF

Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Severe storms down trees, powerlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN

