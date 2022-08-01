Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County

Read on foxchattanooga.com
Related
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
WDEF
Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
WATE
Severe storms down trees, powerlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WTVCFOX
Growth & change: A closer look at the newly-elected Hamilton County School Board
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County's School Board has 5 new faces, following Thursday night's election. Voters chose representatives for the 11-member board. Two new districts were added following re-districting procedures for Hamilton County last November. This election was also the first of its kind in recent history: It allowed...
WTVCFOX
Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WTVCFOX
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday. I think it's a good plan but I'm just concerned about the long term obligation to the citizens of the county,' said District 9 Commissioner Dr. Steven Highlander.
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
Comments / 0