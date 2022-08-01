Cheddar News Gets a Taste of Doña Vega Mezcal

There have been a lot of comic book adaptations over the years but few have been as anticipated as this one. Neil Gaiman's The Sandman began its run as a print comic under the now defunct DC imprint called Vertigo back in 1988 and immediately challenged and changed the entire industry. Originally, DC approached Gaiman to write a version of the early 20th-century, crime-fighting radio hero of the same name. However, he took an entirely different approach with his Sandman. The protagonist became the Dream King, Morpheus, who watches over the stories we tell ourselves while we sleep. Alongside him are...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO