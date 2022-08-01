Pregame Notes: Rangers Open 7-Game Homestand vs. Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday's matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers return home Monday night to start a seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Following the Rangers' longest road trip of the season, Texas has a chance to improve on their 21-26 record at home.

Texas is fresh off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels after a 5-2 win in Sunday’s series finale. With Corey Seager hurt the past three games, watch for rookie infielder Ezequiel Duran , who has stepped into a clutch contact hitter role.

Can Rangers pitcher Jon Gray keep his positive momentum? In his last three games, Gray is 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-51)

Monday, August 1, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA)

BAL: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio : 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Marcus Semien (R) SS Corey Seager (L) DH Jonah Heim (S) C Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B Adolis Garcia (R) RF Leody Taveras (S) CF Kole Calhoun (L) LF Ezequiel Duran (R) 2B Josh H. Smith (L) 3B

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

Cedric Mullins (L) CF Adley Rutschman (S) C Anthony Santander (S) DH Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Rougned Odor (L) 2B Ramon Urias (R) 3B Terrin Vavra (L) LF Ryan McKenna (R) RF Jorge Mateo (R) SS

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.