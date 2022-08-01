Pregame Notes: Rangers Open 7-Game Homestand vs. Orioles
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday's matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.
ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers return home Monday night to start a seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Following the Rangers' longest road trip of the season, Texas has a chance to improve on their 21-26 record at home.
Texas is fresh off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels after a 5-2 win in Sunday’s series finale. With Corey Seager hurt the past three games, watch for rookie infielder Ezequiel Duran , who has stepped into a clutch contact hitter role.
Can Rangers pitcher Jon Gray keep his positive momentum? In his last three games, Gray is 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.
In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (46-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-51)
Monday, August 1, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA)
BAL: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN 2
Radio : 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- Marcus Semien (R) SS
- Corey Seager (L) DH
- Jonah Heim (S) C
- Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
- Adolis Garcia (R) RF
- Leody Taveras (S) CF
- Kole Calhoun (L) LF
- Ezequiel Duran (R) 2B
- Josh H. Smith (L) 3B
Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup
- Cedric Mullins (L) CF
- Adley Rutschman (S) C
- Anthony Santander (S) DH
- Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
- Rougned Odor (L) 2B
- Ramon Urias (R) 3B
- Terrin Vavra (L) LF
- Ryan McKenna (R) RF
- Jorge Mateo (R) SS
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
