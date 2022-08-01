CCSD board chair to host back-to-school giveaway for parents, teachers on Johns Island

Read on abcnews4.com
CCPL opening newly renovated Mount Pleasant Library on Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Readers in Mount Pleasant will soon be able to enjoy a newly renovated library!. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is opening the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9...
Six 'floating' SROs to cover 13 elementary schools: NCPD lays out plan for school year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are gearing up for the first day of school by training school resource officers. Some agencies are facing a staffing shortage and are adjusting their plans to make sure the schools are covered. In our June 21 interview...
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
We Are Sharing Hope SC hosting Community Health Fair in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is looking to help keep the Lowcountry healthy. The state organ procurement organization is holding its first Community Health Fair event on Saturday, August 13. The event is taking place at SHSC headquarters, located at 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive...
Fun Fest Fridays return to North Charleston
North Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — In honor of North Charleston's 50th anniversary, Fun Fest Friday returns Friday, August 5. The celebration is being held at Red Barn Amenity Center on 9051 Patriot Boulevard from 3-6 p.m. and includes activities for the entire family. The family-friendly event will feature free...
'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes in district hierarchy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The new superintendent for Charleston County schools has a number of questions to answer as students and teachers prepare to go back to class. It’s just fourteen days before the start of the school year, and superintendent Don Kennedy is making waves with his...
City of Charleston to host First Day Festival on Sunday with free school supplies, food
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is hosting its annual Back to School First Day Festival this weekend to help families usher in the new school year. Sunday's event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium from 1 to 4 p.m., during which children will be able to receive free school supplies. Families will also be provided fresh food, courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is helping local students have a successful start to the new school year!. The office's first annual Back 2 School Bash is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts. The...
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
Tanger Outlets Charleston holding 'Back-to-School Bash' amid tax-free weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry residents looking to save during South Carolina's tax-free weekend can attend a special event at Tanger Outlets Charleston. The shopping center is holding its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m. Tax-free savings will be offered on all...
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Summerville church devastated by fire receives $10,000 donation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost two months after a fire nearly burned down the First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Summerville, the community will come one step closer to piecing its house of worship back together. An anonymous donor will give the church a $10,000 donation through real estate agent,...
Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie 'experiencing symptoms' from medical condition
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie has announced that he is stepping back from some public events and meetings while he sees doctors for a medical condition. The mayor says the condition is non-life threatening and not Covid-related. However, Haynie will need to...
Sibling cadets being presented with rare award during ceremony at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two South Carolina cadets are being presented with a rare award at Patriots Point on Friday. Cadet Colonel Samuel Harris Rowe and Cadet Colonel Andrew Derrick Rowe from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol are being given the General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz Award.
Goose Creek Chipotle allowed to reopen after notice to vacate removed from window
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Things were looking grim for Chipotle fans in Goose Creek after an order to vacate was posted on the window of the new business located on St. James Avenue in July. However, a spokesman for the city tells ABC News 4 that as of...
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant woman and Holocaust survivor has passed away at the age of 103, the Charleston Jewish Federation announced on Friday. In 1919, Sima “Sylvia” Segal was born in Piatra Neamt, Romania. At 17, she moved to Bucharest to earn money as a seamstress before her whole life changed.
Summerville leaders say idea for paid parking system unlikely to pass
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Parking at the garage on Central Avenue near Hutchinson Square has always been free. And it appears, it's going to stay that way. After weeks of consideration, an idea to implement paid parking for some areas of Summerville is hitting a roadblock. On Wednesday morning,...
USPS to hold hiring event in Moncks Corner on Friday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The United States Postal Service is hiring at multiple locations in South Carolina. "Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people." the organization said in a statement.
