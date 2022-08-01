CCSD board chair to host back-to-school giveaway for parents, teachers on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is hosting its annual Back to School First Day Festival this weekend to help families usher in the new school year. Sunday's event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium from 1 to 4 p.m., during which children will be able to receive free school supplies. Families will also be provided fresh food, courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO