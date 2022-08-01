Read on eparisextra.com
Related
eparisextra.com
Barbara G. Wenner || Obituary
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pacio Baptist Church in Lake Creek with Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Barbara G. Wenner, 84, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Paris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pacio Baptist Church in Lake Creek with Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Barbara was born one of seven children on July 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Alfred and Fannie Mae Cundiff Knight. She was raised in Indiana and came to Paris in 2009 to be near her daughter. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Her career in food service spanned many years. Barbara loved reading and spent many hours with her Kindle. She also loved going to garage sales and flea markets as long as her health allowed. She was a member of Pacio Baptist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Knight, Jr., Betty Tackett, Mary Alice Michael, and Donald Knight; and a great-grandchild, Macy Lopp. She is survived by her children, Robin Klaber and husband Lewis of Paris, David Lopp of Paris, Glenn Alvin Lopp of Florida, and Cheryl Harmon and husband John of Kentucky; Seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Bruce Knight of Indiana and Pam Lowe of North Carolina. To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 5, 2022
NELSON, COTY DUANE – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. PRESNELL, MICHAEL LEE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. BAILEY, JAQUALIN RANDY – CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA. SMITH, KENNETH DION – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. LOYD, AUSTIN LEE – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 5, 2022
Thursday, August 4, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 8 adult persons. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 5:21 am: Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 5, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Christain,Joseph Lee – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY. Flippen,Kenneth Charles – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – AGG ROBBERY. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Loyd,Austin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eparisextra.com
Chisum High School registration and schedule || what you need to know
Chisum High School registration and schedule pick up will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Chisum High School registration and schedule pick up will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Seniors(12th grade)Monday (8.8.2022)...
Comments / 0