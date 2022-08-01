ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet access expanding in 11 NC counties due to $30 million grant

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWbZr_0h0lGej200

(WGHP) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, according to a statement released by Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to expand broadband infrastructure in 11 NC Counties:

  • Anson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)
  • Cabarrus County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)
  • Davie County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)
  • Iredell County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)
  • Madison County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp.
  • Polk County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)
  • Rowan County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)
  • Stokes County: RiverStreet Communications of NC, Inc. (RiverStreet Networks)
  • Transylvania County: ZITEL LLC
  • Union County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC (Windstream)
  • Yadkin County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)

“All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” Governor Cooper said. “This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

Using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that may partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

NCDIT awarded more than $23.4 million in GREAT grants to internet service providers in 12 counties on July 18 and will continue to make awards for the remainder of the $350 million total GREAT grant funding in August.

“We are excited to continue getting these GREAT grant awards out as quickly as possible so providers can begin work to connect North Carolinians across the state to high-speed internet,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. “Our team is continuing to work to get more grants out the door to get more people connected.”

NCDIT will share additional details about applications and individual grant awards once its review process is complete and all awards have been made in August.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
FOX8 News

Detectives: Kidnapped girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) –  Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested after man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed on Tuesday during a fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Diarus Raynor, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with: felony voluntary manslaughter  discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear misdemeanor carrying concealed […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#North Carolinians
AOL Corp

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned.

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C., announced its resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, came less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
KENLY, NC
FOX8 News

Mebane woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
FOX8 News

2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Investigators say there was an argument or […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Rare baby turtle with ‘genetic deviation’ found along NC beach

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers. The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then. NPS officials excavating the […]
WILDLIFE
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says

RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
RURAL HALL, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy