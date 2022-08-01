Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
RELATED PEOPLE
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Stirring the pot: Alex Morgan says the USWNT 'mean business' after team posts her cheeky tea celebration ahead of monster friendly vs England
Alex Morgan and the USWNT have set the table for another spicy encounter against the European champion Lionesses after cheekily bringing back her tea celebration. The national team tweeted out a post announcing their eventual arrival on English soil for the October 7 friendly. In the tweet, Morgan was pictured...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
William Saliba's MOTM highlights in Arsenal debut vs Crystal Palace are astonishing
William Saliba produced one of the best debut performances in Premier League history as Arsenal started the new campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring 20 minutes in, before Marc Guehi headed home Bukayo Saka's driven cross to seal the three points five minutes from time.
Gary Neville explains why Manchester United's lack of transfers means Erik ten Hag is "not under pressure"
Gary Neville has explained why Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United job has become more difficult as the summer has progressed ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. Neville has always been a very outspoken character, never afraid to voice his opinion on matters involving Manchester...
Tottenham vs Southampton live stream: How to watch and team news
Tottenham Hotspur face Southampton today in the opening match week of the new Premier League campaign. After securing Champions League qualification in the final games of last season Antonio Conte's side will be hoping to keep the momentum going with a win over the Saints. The North London club have...
Erik ten Hag hints at Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez starts in Brighton pre-match press conference
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are “fit enough to start” ahead of their Premier League opener against Brghton & Hove Albion. Manchester United will take on Brighton on Sunday 7 August, and speculation on how his first Premier League XI will line up has been rife.
Pep Guardiola offers update on Manchester City captain and penalty taker choices
Over the years, Manchester City have never had a shortage of natural leaders in their squad. Vincent Kompany’s name instantly springs to mind as not just an incredible captain at the club, but perhaps one of the Premier League’s greatest ever head honchos. The Belgian’s successor, David Silva,...
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace
Arsenal kicked off the Premier League season in style, exiting the cauldron of fire at Selhurst Park unscathed, 2-0 victors. Gunners fans can rest easy this weekend as the rest of the fixtures play-out, but in the meantime, what did we learn from Friday night’s victory?. 1 - William...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0