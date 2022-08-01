Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

107jamz.com
Related
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Worker Accused of Identity Theft Via Drive Thru
A Louisiana worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing customer information while working at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant. So far there have been 29 people confirmed as possible victims of identity theft because of an employee's actions. Here are the latest potential victims as noted by...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
The New Orleans Superdome Turns 47 Years Old
The Caesars New Orleans Superdome had a birthday yesterday, help us celebrate. 47 years ago the Caesars New Orleans Superdome officially opened to the public! In those years it's been host to some of the most memorable moments in New Orleans entertainment. From sporting events to concerts and everything in between, the Superdome has made the city of New Orleans an entertainment hot spot.
Louisiana’s REAL ID Deadline is Approaching Sooner than You Think
Louisiana residents who want to be able to get on airplanes and enter federal buildings and military bases need to get on the stick because the deadline to secure your state-issued Real ID is fast approaching. Traffic through processing centers that offer the Real ID have been brisk over the past couple of months with more than 100,000 of the state's residents securing the more secure identification document.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?
If you're lucky enough to win the over $1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot tonight, we'll tell you how much money is Louisiana's cut. I'll be buying a few tickets when I get off of work tonight and cross everything I can cross hoping for a big win. If someone wins...
Power Rankings: The Best Beers Brewed In Louisiana
Beer is a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, but what are the best beers in Louisiana? We tackle that age-old question today. Last week we ranked hamburger joints all across SWLA. How did your favorite burger spot fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be...
LSU Study Suggests Caffeine Super Charges Our Spending Habits
Almost all of us know about the effects that a caffeine-infused drink can have on our disposition. Maybe it's actually our energy level that the caffeine is messing with but that certainly helps us break through the fog of waking up and getting our day started. However, a cup of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mega Millions Climbs to $1.02 Billion, Louisiana Gets $10,000 Win
A ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000 this morning and the game's jackpot will be over $1 billion dollars the next time they play. If you thought people were going crazy over the Mega Millions lottery before, just wait until Friday. The multi-state lottery game did not get a jackpot winner last night. That means the estimated prize of $830 million will continue to climb. Based on information from the Mega Millions website the jackpot on Friday evening could be at least $1.02 billion or maybe a little bit more.
Louisiana Pool Pro Makes Huge Splash with Tik Tok Cleaning Hacks
A professional swimming pool cleaner based out of New Orleans has taken social media by storm with his unique tips for cleaning swimming pools, his tips have been viewed by millions, many of whom don't even have a pool to clean. There is just something so satisfying about the way these jobs turn out that you simply can't turn away from them.
Mega Millions – Frequently Asked Questions Players Want Answered
Tonight, July 29, 2022, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game will hold a drawing. The top prize in tonight's drawing is $1.1 billion dollars, that's at least the best estimate game officials can make at this time. It is entirely possible that someone reading this article will be a billionaire, at least for a few minutes, within the next 24 hours.
Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings
Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
South Louisiana Storm Threat Lessens for the Weekend
Call me old-fashioned but I find something very comforting in hearing a rumble of thunder and the splash of raindrops on my roof on a summer afternoon. Having grown up in the Gulf South, it's just what the weather does this time of year. And, if it weren't for those afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, can you imagine just how hot it would be?
Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today
Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
How Much Louisiana Fun Could You Have with $1 Billion Dollars?
Louisiana's lottery players, both the serious and the only-play-when-the-jackpot-is-high-types, are doing what we all do when it comes to dreams of wealth and riches beyond our wildest imagination. We are counting our chickens before they are hatched. Or maybe it's more like we are mentally writing checks in our minds that our bank accounts can't cover, yet.
New Iberia Woman Goes Viral on TikTok After Revealing That Kevin Gates Performed at Her 14th Birthday Party in 2012
Brittany Guzman turned 14 in 2012, but her birthday party is just now going viral on TikTok. Even though an entire decade has passed, people are freaking out because the New Iberia woman recently posted a TikTok explaining how she celebrated her 14th birthday by having rapper Kevin Gates visit her small town and perform for a few hundred friends.
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0