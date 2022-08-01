Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

A ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's Mega Millions drawing is worth $10,000 this morning and the game's jackpot will be over $1 billion dollars the next time they play. If you thought people were going crazy over the Mega Millions lottery before, just wait until Friday. The multi-state lottery game did not get a jackpot winner last night. That means the estimated prize of $830 million will continue to climb. Based on information from the Mega Millions website the jackpot on Friday evening could be at least $1.02 billion or maybe a little bit more.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO