Reviewers Say This PMS Supplement Is Literally Life-Changing

Cramps. Mood swings. Headaches. Back pain. Low energy. Cravings. Tenderness — both physical and mental. If you’ve been through it, you know what we’re talking about. And it’s more than just five to seven days per month — we’re talking about PMS symptoms as well!

It’s never a fun time when Aunt Flow comes to visit, but if she’s wreaking havoc on your hormones practically all month long, you may need more than a heating pad. It may be time to consider a PMS supplement — period!

Get the Food-Grown Premenstrual Complex for just $33 at Wild Nutrition! Subscribe to save 10%!

This supplement is made with a range of botanicals, minerals and vitamin B6, aiming to help regulate hormonal activity to produce of a variety of positive effects. One of its key ingredients is Dong Quai powder (female ginseng), which is known specifically for treating premenstrual, menstrual and even menopausal symptoms ( Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ). If you’re looking for support before and during your time of the month, you’ve come to the right place!

This supplement is designed to provide hormone balance, stabilize your cycle, improve mood, strengthen immune support and more. It claims to help optimize energy by helping maintain normal blood glucose levels, and it may support mental resilience, promoting a positive outlook thanks to ingredients like ashwagandha. It may help your skin stay cool, calm and collected as well!

Even better? This supplement contains no fillers, binders, artificial preservatives or colors, wheat, gluten, rye, oats, corn, synthetic nutrients or sugars!

This supplement even comes in a refillable glass jar, so when you run out, you can restock with a biodegradable refill pouch. Each is made to last 30 days. Just take two capsules at any time of the day, with or without food. Since it’s a food-grown formula, you don’t need a meal to go along with it!

Reviewers have been absolutely loving this premenstrual complex , saying it “literally changed [their] life.” One noted that they “halved the usual amount of pain killers” they’d normally be taking during menstruation after just a few weeks, while another reported their “cycles are becoming more regular.” One said they’re “really happy with the physical benefits” while another noted “a lessening of the intense and extreme lows” in their mood. One reviewer happily reported that their “skin doesn’t flare up anymore” while another noted “no more painful period cramps.” Overall, it seems like most agree they “feel much more balanced and settled hormonally throughout the month”!

It’s recommended that buyers take this supplement for at least three months. If you’re using a contraceptive pill, patch or injection, remember to check with Wild Nutrition’s team or your doctor about adding this supplement to your routine!

