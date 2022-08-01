Pollo-Mex Closes After 12 Years in Colesville

Read on mocoshow.com
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
Mandalay to Hold Grand Re-Opening Celebration Next Weekend
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Thursday stating that the restaurant will be holding an official Grand Re-Opening Celebration on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The full message can be seen below:
Sides BBQ & Catering to Hold Soft Opening This Weekend
Sides BBQ & Catering will be holding its soft opening this weekend from 11am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Sides is a “ghost kitchen” operating inside of Sam’s Pizza at 15855 Redland Rd in Derwood. The restaurant tells us, “Chef Jackson loves BBQ, loves to cook, and was frustrated with good entrees that came with lackluster sides. It’s as if restaurants put all their focus on the meat and the sides get whatever time is left. We treat everyone equally! Our SIDES are part of the main cast and not just understudies!”
Rockville Wegmans Update
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. The framework is now two stories above ground level on...
Signage Installed at Upcoming Montgomery Village Starbucks
Permanent signage has been installed at the new Montgomery Village Starbucks, which will be located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave.) The drive through menu screen/speaker was also recently installed and construction is ongoing on the interior of the store. No opening date has been announced but the store is expected to open by the fall.
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
Olde Towne Park Plaza Upgrade Scheduled in Gaithersburg
The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.
New Bethesda Studio Offering Salon Suite Rentals (sponsored)
Amor Studios provides salon suite rentals at a beautiful, class A location in the heart of Bethesda. The salon owner, Kellye Amor created Amor Studios to give stylists and other beauty professionals a way to maintain control of their own career and keep what they earn. For over a decade,...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Goodbye Bowie!
We've had such a great time on our FOX 5 Zip Trip in Bowie! Join us next week as we head to National Landing!
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
Four Montgomery County Restaurants Listed in Eater DC’s ’15 Top-Tier Vegan Restaurants’
PLNT Burger (MoCo locations within Whole Foods in North Bethesda and Silver Spring):. Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn is now focusing on Beyond Meat burgers at his expansion-minded stall planted inside Whole Foods all over the DMV (plus outposts in Pennsylvania, Boston, and New York). PLNT Burger forms plant patties to order and griddles them on a flattop. The burgers get paired with crispy sides like Spanish onion “bloomies” and oat milk soft serve. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Today’s Rental was chosen for the patio/balcony
This rental is located at 250 K Street, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,883 / 648ft2 – Patio/Balcony, Bike Racks, View. The Loree Grand at Union Place offers luxury studio, one and two apartment homes in Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Union Station, Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian National Museum exploring your new neighborhood is just steps away. Close to I-395, the H Street Corridor, shopping, dining and entertainment, you’ll find conveniences to meet your everyday lifestyle. Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have the amenities you’re looking for. You will enjoy beautiful District views and natural lighting with large closets to keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens feature elegant cabinetry and counter tops, large kitchen islands for entertaining and Energy Star appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming courtyard views. In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers our residents 24-hour Concierge services with package receiving, resident lounge with Java Bar, bike racks, on-site controlled access parking and Fitness Center including Transformation Fitness classes. Need some fresh air? Go for a run or stroll in the U.S. National Arboretum or the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Call, click or come by today and reserve your new home in Northeast D.C.
181 E. Reed Ave. Unit #303
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath sun drenched end unit overlooking designer courtyard! Gleaming Oak Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with grand center island & SS appliances, great for entertaining. Secure garage parking space #49, roof-top terrace, on-site gym, party room & Storage unit #303. Only 1.5 miles to Crystal City Metro!
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome August
The story of tonight is that it’s the first weekend of August — which means it’s time for Clear the Shelters!. Clear the Shelters is our annual initiative to find forever homes for thousands of furry friends whose cute faces make us helpless. We’re not throwing away...
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Don’t Drive Through This Either – Minnesota Ave edition
Thanks Steve for sending from Deanwood at 5:30pm. To the videos:
