Christian Eriksen Showed Exactly What He Will Bring To Manchester United Against Rayo Vallecano

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
A Club Has Opened The Door To Cristiano Ronaldo And They Have 'Big Dreams'
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a target for Brazilian giants Corinthians and the club have 'big dreams' for him. The 37-year-old is still desperate to leave Manchester United as he wants to play in the Champions League. So far, no European club has made an official bid for Ronaldo and the...
Confirmed Manchester United squad numbers for 2022/23 season
With the 2022/23 Premier League season finally upon us, Manchester United's full squad have had a number of shirt number changes confirmed. Erik ten Hag's men have brought in three new signings who have all taken vacant squad numbers, whilst others have switched around too. As confirmed on the club...
Full Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to kickstart his United career with all three points against the Seagulls. Here is a look at how both teams are shaping...
Gary Neville explains why Manchester United's lack of transfers means Erik ten Hag is "not under pressure"
Gary Neville has explained why Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United job has become more difficult as the summer has progressed ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. Neville has always been a very outspoken character, never afraid to voice his opinion on matters involving Manchester...
"People go to the toilet, clean the teeth" - Pep Guardiola reacts to bizarre Erling Haaland stories in the British press
Moving to England was a big decision for Erling Haaland. After successful stints in Norway, Austria and Germany, the 22-year-old striker felt it was time to join Manchester City and begin a journey with the club he has supported since a small child. Ever since his move to the Etihad...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
William Saliba's MOTM highlights in Arsenal debut vs Crystal Palace are astonishing
William Saliba produced one of the best debut performances in Premier League history as Arsenal started the new campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring 20 minutes in, before Marc Guehi headed home Bukayo Saka's driven cross to seal the three points five minutes from time.
Chelsea players are genuinely scared of wearing the number nine shirt because it's 'cursed'
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed none of his players want to take the number nine shirt because they think it's 'cursed'. The number nine is usually the most coveted shirt at any club as it's reserved for a team's top striker. It guarantees you'll be leading the line whenever available.
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Tottenham vs Southampton live stream: How to watch and team news
Tottenham Hotspur face Southampton today in the opening match week of the new Premier League campaign. After securing Champions League qualification in the final games of last season Antonio Conte's side will be hoping to keep the momentum going with a win over the Saints. The North London club have...
Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of Premier League opener
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Frank Lampard and Everton ahead of his side’s opening match of the Premier League season. The Blues travel to Goodison Park at 5:30pm (UK) to face their former boss Lampard and his Everton side who narrowly escaped relegation last season.
Who is the referee for Everton vs Chelsea?
Everton take on Chelsea today in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and both sides will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win. The two clubs have been under significant pressure in the transfer window for different reasons. Everton are looking to lure themselves away from...
Rio Ferdinand Takes A Lie Detector Test That Confirms He Feels Arsenal Are Currently Ahead Of Manchester United
Rivalry would be a light way of describing the relationship between Manchester United and Arsenal, and Rio Ferdinand played in some huge clashes between the two sides during his playing career. For many years in the Premier League, the two went to war every single time that they were on...
