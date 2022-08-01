Read on www.sportbible.com
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
Fans Genuinely Can't Believe The Size Of Deontay Wilder's Legs In New Training Picture
Boxing fans can't believe the size of Deontay Wilder's legs as he returns to training following his crushing defeat to Tyson Fury last year. The 36-year-old hasn't fought since his devastating knockout loss to Fury back in October 2021. But 'The Bronze Bomber' has returned to training ahead of his...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Gary Neville explains why Manchester United's lack of transfers means Erik ten Hag is "not under pressure"
Gary Neville has explained why Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United job has become more difficult as the summer has progressed ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. Neville has always been a very outspoken character, never afraid to voice his opinion on matters involving Manchester...
Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move
Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
Pep Guardiola offers update on Manchester City captain and penalty taker choices
Over the years, Manchester City have never had a shortage of natural leaders in their squad. Vincent Kompany’s name instantly springs to mind as not just an incredible captain at the club, but perhaps one of the Premier League’s greatest ever head honchos. The Belgian’s successor, David Silva,...
Darwin Nunez has completed his transformation into the striker Liverpool need in sensational training footage
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is looking incredible in training and fans think he is ready to prove every doubter wrong this season. The striker moved to Anfield from Benfica in an £85 million deal earlier this summer and he had a mixed pre-season. Nunez scored four against RB Leipzig,...
Rio Ferdinand Takes A Lie Detector Test That Confirms He Feels Arsenal Are Currently Ahead Of Manchester United
Rivalry would be a light way of describing the relationship between Manchester United and Arsenal, and Rio Ferdinand played in some huge clashes between the two sides during his playing career. For many years in the Premier League, the two went to war every single time that they were on...
Chelsea 'confirm' Marc Cucurella's squad number in deleted video following £63 million move
Chelsea have confirmed Marc Cucurella’s squad number in a now deleted video following his £63 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 24-year-old completed his move after a dramatic twist in the tale after Brighton took to Twitter to deny reports of a transfer fee being agreed on Wednesday evening.
Sadio Mane grabs megaphone and starts chants with Bayern Munich ultras after Bundesliga debut, the scenes were incredible
Sadio Mane climbed into the stands and started off chants with Bayern Munich ultras after a 6-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. After beating RB Leipzig in an entertaining eight-goal thriller in the DFL Supercup last week, the reigning Bundesliga champions were irresistible in their opening Bundesliga contest. Mane was on...
The afcstuff official writer's predictions: Where will Arsenal finish, who will be Arsenal's star player and more
Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season tonight at Selhurst park. The afcstuff team have been getting their early predictions in, as we talk top scorers, star players, season predictions and breakthrough stars. Jake. Top Scorer:. Gabriel Jesus - Perhaps the most obvious answer one can give, but sometimes...
Marc Cucurella explains decision to leave Brighton after sealing Chelsea move
Marc Cucurella has spoken for the first time since completing a move to Chelsea from Brighton. The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £62 million and is seen as a cover for first choice left back, Ben Chilwell. Since signing for the Blues, he has given...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
"We want Frenkie?" - Erik ten Hag jokes about De Jong links in Manchester United press conference
Erik ten Hag showed his humour in his latest press conference when asked about Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United face Brighton on Sunday in their first Premier League fixture under the new manager. He was tasked with media duties on Friday afternoon, where Cristiano Ronaldo was the talk of...
Chelsea troll Brighton with playful Marc Cucurella transfer announcement
Chelsea have directed a playful dig towards Brighton in their announcement of the Marc Cucurella transfer. Two days ago, rumours started to circulate that Cucurella was on the verge of joining Chelsea, which led to Brighton releasing a statement via Twitter that read: “CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”
