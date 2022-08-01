ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fernando Alonso
Sebastian Vettel
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move

Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
Chelsea troll Brighton with playful Marc Cucurella transfer announcement

Chelsea have directed a playful dig towards Brighton in their announcement of the Marc Cucurella transfer. Two days ago, rumours started to circulate that Cucurella was on the verge of joining Chelsea, which led to Brighton releasing a statement via Twitter that read: “CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”
